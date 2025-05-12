Leafs HC Craig Berube breaks silence on Max Domi's late hit on Aleksander Barkov that sparked all-out brawl with Panthers

Max Domi hit Aleksander Barkov in Game 4 of the playoff series between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers, sparking an all-out brawl between the two sides. These two teams have been at each other all series long, which has fueled some violent encounters.

The Domi hit was just the latest example of the animosity between these two rivals, but it was not the first. There have been others doing it, including one hit that might've been worse.

At least, that's how Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube feels:

"To me, the Kulikov hit on Marner was 10 times worse."

After the hit, members of both teams spilled onto the ice and began fighting each other. During the brawl, Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk warned William Nylander that he'd be coming after him in Game 5.

Game 5 will be the final home game of the series for the Panthers, who've so far won both home contests. It will also be, according to Tkachuk, marked by more violence between the two teams.

Craig Berube opens up on offensive struggles

The Toronto Maple Leafs were shut out by Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 4, leading to a series-tying loss. The Toronto Maple Leafs had no answers offensively, and it cost them the game.

Craig Berube lamented the lack of offense (Imagn)

Head coach Craig Berube addressed his team's struggles via Maple Leafs Hot Stove:

"They checked us hard tonight. In the first period, we were in the box the whole period, so you can wipe that whole period out. Too many penalties."

The 59-year-old added that his team had good looks, but the Florida Panthers have done a "good job of swarming" the Maple Leafs.

"I thought we were really coming in the third with some opportunities and moving the puck better in the offensive zone. We took a penalty — again — and it kind of ruined our momentum a little bit."

Breube called it a "battle" and said the Panthers don't give teams much, but that if they'd capitalized on what the Leafs had been given, it would be a very different conversation. He also indicated that lineup changes may be coming in Game 5.

