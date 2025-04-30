Leafs HC Craig Berube defends 'Core Four' amidst massive backlash as Toronto fails to close-out Senators in Game 5

Toronto Maple Leafs are feeling pressure after losing Game 5 to the Ottawa Senators. The team had a 3–0 lead in the series but now leads only 3–2. Many fans and media are criticizing the team’s top players, known as the "Core Four." The Core Four includes Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander.

Ad

Head coach Craig Berube is not joining the criticism. Instead, he is asking for calm and focus. In the post game media press conference, Berube said the whole team shares responsibility.

"I get it, that's all I hear around here is 'core, core, core.' The Core Four. But it's on everybody in the team. We're a team and it's on the whole team, not just four guys."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Berube kept his message clear after the loss. “Stick with it,” he said at the postgame press conference.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Berube believes the team is still in control of the series and also said that he did not see panic in the group.

“I am not feeling anything like that. Our group was focused and ready to go,” Berube said via yardbarker.com. “I liked our start to the game. I do not sense any panic. We are still in control of the series.”

Ad

Game 5 was a tough night for Toronto. They outshot Ottawa but could not score. Linus Ullmark stopped all 29 shots and earned a shutout. Toronto also made mistakes on the power play and gave the puck away too often. Ottawa took advantage and scored four goals.

Despite the loss, Berube did not blame his star players. He said the team needs to be more direct on the power play. He wants more shots and more traffic in front of the net. But he did not single anyone out.

Ad

“We made a bad play on the power play. We had an opportunity there to get it back,” Berube said. “We have to be more direct with our power play. I did not think we had enough shot volume or net presence.”

The Maple Leafs have lost many chances to close out playoff series in past years. Still, Berube is not worried.

Ad

Andrew Brewer says Leafs lack energy after Game 5 loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-0 to the Ottawa Senators in Game 5. Former Leafs assistant coach Andrew Brewer spoke about the game on First Up. He said the crowd at Scotiabank Arena was quiet. He also said the players looked nervous and were putting pressure on themselves.

"I think what I saw in my experience in Toronto, same thing. Saw last night, a lead night crowd at Scotiabank Arena is very, very quiet. Those guys don't bring a lot of energy themselves. ... They're not like a Tkachuk," Brewer said.

Toronto had a few chances near the end, including a shot by Auston Matthews that hit the post. But they couldn’t beat Ullmark and failed to score.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama