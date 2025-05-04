Leafs HC Craig Berube, John Tavares congratulate new dad Mitch Marner ahead of Round 2 battle against Panthers

On Sunday, Mitch Marner and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed a baby boy. The happy news came one day before his 28th birthday and ahead of a big playoff game.

The Maple Leafs confirmed that Marner missed Saturday’s optional skate and Sunday’s full practice to be with his family. The team shared the happy news shortly after the birth.

"Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed the arrival of a baby boy this morning. Marner will not participate in today’s practice," Leafs PR tweeted.

Leafs coach Craig Berube smiled when asked what might change for Marner now.

“Well, he’s probably in a good mood,” Berube said. “No, it’s awesome.”

Captain John Tavares also spoke about what this moment could mean for Mitch Marner.

“It gives you tremendous perspective and meaning to life,” Tavares said. “For him, it has been probably real emotional, and you to try to soak it all in. It’s really special. Really happy for Mitchy and his wife and his family."

The Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in Round 2, with Game 1 set for Monday night in Toronto. Marner is expected to return to the lineup for the game. He played well in the first round against Ottawa, with one goal and seven assists in six games.

Mitch Marner and Leafs secured 4-2 win against Ottawa Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 in Game 6 to win the first-round series.

Auston Matthews scored first with a power-play goal late in the first period. William Nylander made it 2-0 early in the second after a turnover. Brady Tkachuk tipped in a shot to make it 2-1. David Perron tied the game 2-2 with a shot off the goalie’s helmet. Max Pacioretty scored the game-winner with 5:39 left in the third. Nylander added an empty-net goal to seal the win. Pacioretty also had an assist in the game.

Leafs coach Craig Berube said it was a “huge goal” and praised Pacioretty’s effort.

“It’s a huge goal, obviously,” Berube said via NHL.com. “I thought he had some opportunities early, you know, he hit the post there in the first (period) maybe, had a nice play on [William Nylander’s first] goal with a good stick, broke a play up. He did a real good job for us. Veteran guy, he’s been around, he’s played in a lot of playoff games, so he came through tonight for us.”

Toronto had lost two games in a row before the win.

