Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his thoughts clear on rival Brad Marchand after Game 3 OT loss to Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube didn’t hold back when asked about Panthers forward Brad Marchand following his team’s 5-4 overtime loss in Game 3 on Friday.

Marchand was the hero for Florida, scoring the game-winning goal on a shift with Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe to cut the Leafs' series lead 2-1.

“With Marchand on the line, it just adds more creativity to the line," Berube said (08:15). "He’s a good player, makes plays, subtle little things he does on the ice. It makes it a more dangerous line offensively.”

Marchand’s overtime goal marked his 12th career playoff tally against Toronto, pushing him into seventh place all-time for postseason goals scored against the team.

Marchand has 33 career playoff points over the Maple Leafs, tying NHL legend Henri Richard for the third-most against them. Gordie Howe is at No. 1 with 53 points, followed by Alex Delvecchio with 35.

Brad Marchand on Maple Leafs' "killer instinct"

Brad Marchand urged his teammates not to let their guard down, warning about the Maple Leafs' relentless "killer instinct." Despite the overtime win, he stayed composed, noting how focused and determined Toronto appeared from the start.

"You saw the way that they prepared for the game tonight," Marchand said (10:26). "They have their killer instinct right now. It's tough. That’s part of why there's such a great team. Part of what makes us a good team, too."

Marchand stressed the importance of not letting up after giving up goals and matching the Leafs' intensity.

"Because you don't sit back after you get scored on," Marchand said.

While Marchand was happy to get the first game under their belt, he emphasized that the series was far from over.

"It obviously felt good for the group," Marchand said. "We had a good game — a better second half of the game because we didn’t start the way we would have liked."

Marchand also praised the Panthers' resiliency, highlighting how they battled back from multiple two-goal deficits and competed the way they know they're capable of.

Marchand added that Florida will need to come out with its best performance in Game 4 on Sunday.

