Leafs HC Craig Berube, Matthew Knies makes their thoughts known on Sam Bennett's supplemental discipline escape for Anthony Stolarz hit

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will not face any discipline for hitting Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz in the head during Game 1 on Monday. The hit occurred in the second period, and Bennett was also not penalized at the time.

Stolarz stayed down on the ice after the collision. He was checked by the Maple Leafs’ trainer and continued to play for a few more minutes; however, during the next break, Stolarz skated to the bench and threw up. He was replaced by Joseph Woll, who finished the game. Stolarz was later taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Toronto coach Craig Berube was asked about the league’s decision not to discipline Bennett.

“I’ve moved on from it," Berube said on Tuesday, via Leafslatest. "I don’t want to talk about it. It’s over.”

Matthew Knies also spoke about the physical nature of the game.

He added that the team stayed composed, especially in the final moments.

"We knew coming in they’d be physical, chippy, little things between the whistles," Knies said. "I think we stayed composed throughout the whole game, especially the last few minutes. We made the right plays and didn’t give in to their crap."

Frank Corrado comments on Sam Bennett's aggressive play and head hits in NHL playoffs

On Tuesday's episode of "First Up," TSN analyst and former Toronto Maple Leafs player Frank Corrado recognized Sam Bennett’s skill but said he is concerned about his history of head hits. He mentioned that Bennett would be a valuable player in the future, but advised teams and the league to be cautious about his past actions.

Corrado suggested that opposing teams should be aware of Bennett’s track record. He noted that while some of Bennett’s hits may seem accidental, they often appear intentional.

"You can see the track record, though, if you're playing against them, or if you're the opposition management group and, you know, coaching staff, it's like, you have to kind of put the league on notice and say, like, we're aware of what's happened with this guy," Corrado said.

"And you guys, meaning the officials in the league need to be watching this as well because accidentally on purpose, it crosses the line to on purpose."

Corrado also urged teams and officials to pay attention to Bennett’s actions moving forward.

