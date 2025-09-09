Leafs HC Craig Berube opens door for Matias Maccelli to potentially get 1st-line look with Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube opened the door for newcomer Matias Maccelli to take up the vacant right-wing spot on the top line with captain Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.

Ad

In a September 9 piece in The Athletic, Jonas Siegel caught up with the Leafs’ second-year coach. Berube touched on a number of issues. In particular, the topic of the open right-wing spot came up.

Siegel asked:

“You mentioned Maccelli and his playmaking skills. Could you see that being a look that works with Matthews?”

To which Craig Berube responded:

“It could be. It definitely could be. And that’s something that maybe I don’t throw up there right away in camp. I don’t just want to put him in a situation to, ‘Oh, I’m playing with Matthews and Knies, I gotta perform at such a high level.’”

Ad

Trending

Matias Maccelli, 24, came over from the Utah Mammoth in a trade this summer. The Leafs sent a 2027 third-rounder for the talented winger. Maccelli had a down year in 2024-25 after posting a career-high 17 goals and 40 points in 82 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

Now, Maccelli will get a chance to push the reset button. Part of that reset involves getting a chance to play with the Leafs’ top players. But as far as Craig Berube is concerned, he’ll ease Matias Maccelli into that role.

Ad

He concluded:

“I want him to get his feet under him at camp and get working and understanding how we like to play the game and getting comfortable. It’s definitely something that could work, though, so we’re thinking about it.”

Maccelli will get his chance. It’s all a matter of seeing if things work out in training camp and during the regular season.

Ad

Craig Berube got crucial advice regarding Matias Maccelli

The decision to trade for Matias Maccelli didn’t come off the wall. There was an influential voice that led to the trade. That voice was Shane Doan’s.

Doan is a legend of the former Arizona Coyotes, now turned Utah Mammoth. As such, Doan saw Maccelli go from being drafted 98th overall by Arizona in the 2019 NHL Draft to the player he is today.

Ad

Berube stated the following regarding Doan’s influence in the Maccelli acquisition:

“He’s been around him. He knows the kid really well. He was very positive about him and his abilities and what he can do. We’re excited.”

Berube added that Maccelli’s addition helps the club’s overall depth. Of course, Matias Maccelli isn’t guaranteed a lineup spot. But if Craig Berube has his way, the Finnish winger will put his skills to work alongside one of the NHL’s best players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama