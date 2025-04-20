Leafs HC Craig Berube sends clear message to team ahead of playoffs Round 1 Battle of Ontario

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube shared a direct message to his team on Saturday before the playoffs. Before this season, Toronto hired Berube to help them win in the playoffs. They lost to the Boston Bruins in the first round last season, continuing their playoff disappointment, having won just one playoff series since 2004.

Berube won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. His experience was on full display as the Leafs finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points. They now face the Ottawa Senators in Round 1.

“Compete your ass off and good things happen.” Berube said in his message to the team.

The Leafs and Senators have a storied rivalry. They last met in the playoffs in 2004. Toronto won all four playoff series between the teams from 2000 to 2004. Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz knows this series will be intense.

“Going to be a little bit of a war. So we’ll be ready.” Stolarz said.

Berube has kept things simple this season. His focus is on effort, teamwork, and staying calm.

Anthony Stolarz will start in goal for Leafs

Anthony Stolarz will be the starting goalie for Maple Leafs in the playoff series. He was a standout performer with a 21-8-3 record, with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 save percentage.

“It’s the same game we’ve played... you just want to go out and enjoy the moment... special to play in the playoffs and... not going to take it for granted,” Stolarz said, via NHL.com.

Stolarz ended the season with eight consecutive wins, which included three shutouts in his last four starts. Toronto's Matthew Knies, who had a breakout season with 29 goals, said Stolarz could have won the Vezina Trophy.

But his knee injury was one of the major hurdles. Currently, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is in that conversation with 47 wins.

“He’d definitely be in that conversation,” Knies said. “A lot of confidence he’s giving us. I feel like those are crazy statistics. I want him to be at his best and I think he is right now.”

Former goalie Martin Biron explained that Stolarz improved his balance and positioning.

"He’s worked a lot on his stability... If you try to go east-west on Stolarz, it’s not going to work. He’s big, he’s got long legs, he stays deep..." Biron said.

Stolarz will look to carry his momentum into the playoffs.

