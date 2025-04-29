Leafs HC Craig Berube sets the record straight on Joseph Woll's long break during playoff series against Senators - "Just focused on Stolarz"

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube addressed questions about goaltender Joseph Woll’s extended break during the playoffs against the Ottawa Senators. Despite Woll’s strong performance in the regular season and some calls for him to start over Anthony Stolarz, Berube has stuck with Stolarz. He recognized that his focus remains on what has been working for the team.

Ad

Stolarz played an important role in the Leafs’ 11-game win streak before their Game 4 loss. Even after that loss, Berube still believes in his choice.

“I’m just focused on Stolarz right now. That’s really where I’m at. I don’t think there’s any reason to change right now,” Berube said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Berube has been praised for managing fatigue during the playoffs. He ensures players like Auston Matthews get rest when needed to stay fresh. Similarly, he is keeping Stolarz sharp and has chosen to keep Woll on the sidelines.

Leafs coach praises team’s effort after Game 4 loss

The Maple Leafs lost 4-3 to the Senators in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Craig Berube said via NHL.com:

Ad

“I thought our team played extremely hard and did a lot of great things. We gave up four shots in two periods. I thought we defended hard, played hard. Bounces go one way or another, I’m not too concerned about it. I thought our team was ready to go. Did a lot of good things tonight and it didn’t work out.”

Ad

Tim Stutzle gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:03 in the first period. Shane Pinto made it 2-0 at 14:11 with a short-handed goal. Toronto responded when John Tavares redirected a shot from William Nylander to make it 2-1 at 19:05.

In the second period, Matthew Knies tied the game 2-2 with a breakaway goal at 10:12. Ottawa regained the lead in the third period when David Perron scored at 7:32. Oliver Ekman-Larsson tied it again for Toronto at 14:31 with a one-timer.

Ad

The game went into overtime. Jake Sanderson scored the game-winner for Ottawa at 17:42. Berube praised Anthony Stolarz for his performance, especially on the overtime goal. He said:

“He made a lot of good saves for us.”

The Maple Leafs will face the Senators in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round on April 29 at 7:00 PM EDT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama