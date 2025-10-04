Leafs Max Domi pens heartfelt tribute for Max Pacioretty following his retirement announcemen

On Friday, following Max Pacioretty’s retirement announcement, Leafs forward Max Domi posted on Instagram a heartfelt series of stories honoring his former teammate.

Domi began with a tribute graphic from the NHL Alumni Association featuring Pacioretty in both Canadiens and Maple Leafs colors.

“What a career Pac. Honoured to have played with you brother,” Domi wrote adding a heart emoji.

He followed it with an image of the pair in Maple Leafs uniforms embracing on the ice, calling Pacioretty “One of the best!” Another snapshot showed Pacioretty stylishly dressed in a long beige coat and beanie with Domi labeling him a “Fashion icon.”

via Instagram /@max

Domi also shared a candid photo of Pacioretty on a team flight in a bucket hat.

“One of the funniest teammates of all time. Good luck in the next chapter coach!,” he added in the caption.

Domi and Pacioretty were teammates in Toronto during the 2024-25 season and close friends off the ice. The final story featured Pacioretty at practice in full Maple Leafs gear posing with his four sons.

“Can’t wait to see all four of these weapons in the NHL!,” Domi wrote.

via Instagram /@max

Max Pacioretty announced his retirement this week after 17 NHL seasons with Montreal, Vegas, Carolina, Washington and Toronto. He recorded 681 career points in 935 regular-season games. He was the captain of the Canadiens from 2015-18 and earned the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2012.

Brandon Naurato excited to have Max Pacioretty in Michigan

Coach Brandon Naurato didn’t hide his excitement after Michigan Hockey welcomed back one of its most accomplished alumni. On Tuesday, Max Pacioretty announced his retirement from the NHL and joined the Wolverines as a special assistant to the head coach.

“Bringing in a guy like Max is huge for us,” Naurato said. “He’s been through it all in the NHL and knows what it takes to play and lead at the highest level. Our players are going to learn a ton from the way he sees the game, how he prepares and how he carries himself.

“It’s exciting to have that kind of experience around every day. Having an alum like Max back around the program reminds our players that they’re part of something bigger, and that’s the Michigan Hockey legacy.”

For the ex-NHLer, this next step is both professional and personal. He shared that it will allow him to spend time closer to family and coach his four sons in youth hockey.

“After 17 seasons in the NHL, I’m excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey. Just as important, this allows me to be closer to my family and spend more time with my kids. I’ll be coaching my four boys in youth hockey, and that’s something I’ll really cherish as a dad.”

Max Pacioretty spent his lone college season at Michigan in 2007-08 when he put up 39 points in 37 games and was named to the CCHA All-Rookie Team.

