Leafs' Max Domi shrugs off controversy around his hit on Aleksander Barkov following $5,000 fine

Max Domi made sure the Toronto Maple Leafs didn't go away quietly in their 2-0 Game 4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

After almost a full 60 minutes of being stymied by Sergei Bobrovsky and the Panthers, Domi looked to send a message in the final seconds. The gritty forward delivered a check from behind on Aleksander Barkov, sending him into the boards as time expired.

Understandably so, the hit created an all-out scrum to end the game, with Florida coming to the defense of their captain and best player. On Monday, it was announced that Max Domi had been fined $5,000 for boarding Barkov, which is the maximum allowable under the CBA.

Domi was then asked about the hit for the first time on Tuesday morning, but didn't provide the media with much of an answer. TSN reporter Mark Masters shared what Domi had to say on X (formerly Twitter).

"Just looking forward to the next game," Domi said.

He was then asked whether he expects anyone to seek retribution in Game 5.

"Just looking forward to the next game," Domi added.

Max Domi has recorded four points (two goals, two assists) through 10 games in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He is also second on the team with 15 penalty minutes, behind only Bobby McMann (16 penalty minutes).

Paul Maurice was hoping for harsher punishment on Max Domi

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was not too fond of Max Domi's last-second board of Aleksander Barkov in Game 4.

Based on his postgame comments, it appeared he was expecting Domi to receive further discipline for his actions. Sportsnet shared the clip of his take on X.

"I think the league looks at those things very closely, especially at that point in the game," Maurice said.

In the end, Domi was only ticketed with a fine; however, he's already established somewhat of a bad rap with the officials, and this won't help that moving forward.

Paul Maurice and the Panthers will look to take their first lead of this second-round series against the Maple Leafs in Game 5 on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

