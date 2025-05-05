Leafs' Mitch Marner makes feelings known on becoming new dad, praises wife Stephanie 

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner missed practice on Sunday for a special reason. He and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Miles.

Marner called the moment 'incredible' and 'hard to explain' during a press conference. He said it’s a feeling all parents share.

"A really special moment," Marner said, via thehockeynews.com. "It was just an incredible moment, something that’s hard to explain, and as a parent, I think everyone feels it, but it’s something really cool."

The couple got married in July 2023, they had a plan in place just in case Stephanie went into labor during the playoffs. Marner said he was ready to fly out, even if it meant leaving during a series. His focus was on being there for his wife and supporting her:

"You never know when labor’s going to hit, so we were prepared if something did happen in Ottawa that there was a way for me to get to Toronto quickly, and luckily enough, it was a close enough flight as we all know."

Further, Marner laughed as he talked about the experience. He praised his wife, Stephanie, and talked about her strength.

"My wife was an absolute beast through it all, she was so impressive to watch, you know what a woman’s body can do, how much strength they have." Marner said.

Marner said it was special to watch and support her for two days.

"I was just her cheerleader. It was something really special to be a part of." He added, "I’m a lucky guy, for sure."

For Mitch Marner, Family is a priority, and fortunately for him and the Leafs, the baby arrived after Toronto ended its series against Ottawa in Game 6.

“My son was smart enough to know that don’t come on a hockey day, so I was very fortunate,” he said."The plan worked out..."

John Tavares shared his perspective on Mitch Marner becoming a father

John Tavares shared his thoughts on Mitch Marner becoming a father. He said it gives life more meaning and perspective, and he mentioned that it’s probably been emotional for Marner.

“It gives you tremendous perspective and meaning to life,” Tavares said, on Sunday. "For him, it has been probably real emotional, and you to try to soak it all in. It’s really special. Really happy for Mitchy and his wife and his family."

Game 1 of Round 2 will be played Monday night in Toronto. Mitch Marner had one goal and seven assists in the first-round series against Ottawa.

