Leafs' Morgan Rielly urges fans to 'stick together' amidst massive backlash following blow-out loss to Senators 

Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs fell short in their second crack at advancing to the second round on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs were shut out, 4-0, by Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators, forcing a Game 6 back in the nation's capital on Thursday night.

Another disappointing loss in a close-out opportunity drops the core group to a 1-13 record in series-clinching games since 2018. While Toronto still holds a 3-2 series lead, the fanbase is understandably upset and starting to panic. Videos have surfaced of jerseys being burned in a show of anger and frustration, though the players in the room remain calm.

Morgan Rielly spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon and urged fans to stick together through the adversity. Leafs reporter Lance Hornby shared his full comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"We have to stick together. We've been in this spot before. We have to understand we have the lead in this series, no reason to panic. (The media) has a job to do and it's about us doing ours," Rielly said.

Morgan Rielly is in the third season of the eight-year, $60,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2021. He registered 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) in 82 games played during the 2024-25 campaign.

Morgan Rielly has stepped up his game to start the playoffs

After a down regular season, Morgan Rielly has elevated his play in the postseason.

The 31-year-old has produced three points (two goals, one assist) through five games, while seeing 22:27 minutes of ice time per game. He's continuing to build on a strong playoff resume, where he has typically shown to thrive in the biggest moments.

Rielly and the rest of the defense corps have actually played quite well despite the two losses, holding Ottawa to just 21 and 19 shots respectively. They need the offense to break through and give them some run support to get back to their winning ways.

Rielly and the Maple Leafs have another chance to end their first-round series with the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 on Thursday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at the Canadian Tire Centre.

