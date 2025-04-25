Leafs nation clap back at Senators fans for "Matthews Balding" chant: 'Brady not far behind'

Toronto Maple Leafs fans responded to Ottawa Senators supporters after taunts targeting captain Auston Matthews' hair during Game 3 of the "Battle of Ontario."
The playoffs returned to Ottawa for the first time in eight years, but the Senators now face elimination after a 3-2 overtime loss, trailing 3-0 in the series.
Auston Matthews, who scored a goal in the game, was treated with "Matthews balding" chants inside the Canadian Tire Centre.
Here's how Leafs nation countered the Sens fans on social media. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:
"I mean Brady not far behind lol."
Another chimed in:
"He's also up 3-0 in the series, f****n clowns. Our goddamn barn and don't you forget it. See you in game 4 for the 4th straight Leafs home game."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Horrible grammar, Auston’s balding is right there but they’re too stupid to figure that out," a third fan wrote.
"Chanted by male fans that 50%-55% of which are likely balding under their baseball caps as well," one humorously posted.
"About to have all rest of the playoffs to chant that in your empty building. Sweeps coming!" wrote another X user.
"Maybe worry about cheering for their own team, for the last game of their season," another chimed in.
Maple Leafs on the verge of advancing to Round 2
After defeating the Ottawa Senators in Game 3, the Toronto Maple Leafs are one victory away from advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Leading the best-of-seven series 3-0, the Leafs need just one more win to complete a series sweep over the Sens. Should Toronto advance, it would mark only the second time since 2024 that the 13-time Stanley Cup champions have progressed beyond the first round.
Their most recent second-round appearance was in 2023, when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round before falling to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Game 4 between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs returns to Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.
