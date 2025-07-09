Ryan Reaves and Evander Kane are known as two strong rivals on the ice. Their rivalry originated when Kane was with the San Jose Sharks and Reaves played for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Both known as tough enforcers who thrive on physical play, have a heated rivalry fueled by intense on-ice clashes and verbal exchanges. On a recent episode of the Cam and Strick podcast, Reaves expressed strong dislike for Kane, describing him as all talk and no action.

"It's real. I don't think that's ever something that's going to change," Reaves saud when asked about his individual rivalry with Kane.

Reaves stated that their conflict is genuine and unlikely to resolve. He also mentioned that Kane spread false claims about challenging him to fights that Reaves allegedly declined.

(1:31 onwards)

"He chirps too much. I think it started early in our career when he always said he'd beat me up. That was what he always loved to tell me. "I would kill you. I would kill you." But then would never fight unless there was a ref right there," Reaves added.

Ryan Reaves and Evander Kane's most prominent on-ice clash occurred during Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks.

They dropped the gloves in a heavyweight fight, with Reaves appearing to dominate the bout.

Ryan Reaves and Evander Kane's total career fights

According to HockeyFights.com, Reaves has recorded 79 career fights. This includes 10 fights during his time with the Vegas Golden Knights and additional bouts with teams like the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Meanwhile, Evander Kane has participated in 29 career fights, with notable bouts during his tenure with the now-defunct Atlanta Thrashers. He also dropped the gloves in the colors of the Buffalo Sabres and Edmonton Oilers.

While Kane is known for his physical play and willingness to engage, his fight total is significantly lower than Ryan Reaves', reflecting his primary role as a goal-scoring forward rather than a dedicated enforcer.

