Leafs' Scott Laughton offers blunt take on 'punishing' Panthers for controversial hit on Anthony Stolarz

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton had a clear response after Anthony Stolarz left Game 1 with an injury. Stolarz got hurt during a 5–4 win against the Florida Panthers. He was hit in the head by Panthers forward Sam Bennett and became sick on the bench.

Laughton spoke about how the team should respond. He said the best way to get back at the Panthers is to win.

"To win," Laughton said. "That’s how you get them. Play them the same way - physical. Play their top guys hard. At the end of the day, it’s about winning and punishing them that way.”

The hit happened during a scramble in front of the net. Stolarz’s mask came off for the second time in the game. The team did not share details about the injury, but coach Craig Berube said Stolarz is being evaluated.

Joseph Woll replaced Stolarz midway through the second period. He made 17 saves and helped Toronto finish the game. Stolarz was later taken to the hospital but returned to the team the next day.

“He’s doing well. He’s here,” Berube said, on Tuesday, via NHL.com

Teammate Brandon Carlo said the players were glad to see Stolarz the next morning after his injury. He said Stolarz looked okay and even smiled during breakfast.

"I think he’s doing well," Carlo said about Stolarz. I’ll allow coach to give any updates on that but overall I liked the way he looked this morning when I got to see him for a smile at breakfast ... That’s always a good thing."

Anthony Stolarz will not play in Game 2 against Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have confirmed that Anthony Stolarz will miss Game 2. Woll will start, and Matt Murray will serve as the backup. Murray was chosen over Dennis Hildeby because of his NHL playoff experience.

NHL insider Luke Fox confirmed the news on X:

"No timeline on Anthony Stolarz’s recovery, per Berube Murray gets the backup job due to experience."

Stolarz had been strong for Toronto in the playoffs. He played every game in the first round and helped the Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators. He had 21 wins and a .926 save percentage in the regular season.

Woll has playoff experience and played well in Game 1. He also stepped up last year during the playoffs when needed.

Sam Bennett was not penalized or suspended for the hit, and the league has not commented further on the incident. The Leafs will now try to focus on the rest of the series.

