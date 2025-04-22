  • home icon
  • "Lebron would have had to retire": Internet amazed by Jordan Kyrou's instant recovery after massive hit by Logan Stanley

By ARJUN B
Modified Apr 22, 2025 03:04 GMT
NHL: MAR 15 Blues at Wild - Source: Getty
Jordan Kyrou's instant recovery after massive hit by Logan Stanley - Source: Getty

St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou was leveled by a thunderous check from Jets defenseman Logan Stanley near the boards in the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. The impact sent Kyrou crashing onto the ice.

Kyrou quickly regained his footing, appeared to be in discomfort, but did not miss any of his shifts. His swift recovery after such a massive hit sparked widespread admiration across social media.

Fans marveled at his toughness, drawing comparisons to athletes in other sports. One fan humorously commented,

“Lebron would have had to retire, he didn't miss a shift by the way.”
Another fan wrote,

"We love it! Playoff Hockey"
Here are some fan reactions:

"That was probably a 5 and a game in Toronto yesterday if a Sens player did this. In IIHF competition, lifetime ban" one fan wrote.
"Or when Blake Wheeler ruptured a testicular during a game and then played the rest of the game. NHL players are just built differently." another fan wrote.
"If only Stanley had one of those a game in him...." a user commented.
"If that was a leaf player getting hit. Refs would have given 5 and a game." another user wrote.

Despite Kyrou’s impressive grit, the Blues found themselves trailing in the third period. The Jets took a 2-1 lead, with goals from Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Jimmy Snuggerud managed to score for the Blues.

Ryan Whitney reacts to Logan Stanley's hit on Jordan Kyrou

Former player and current hockey analyst Ryan Whitney had high praise for Jordan Kyrou's toughness following the St. Louis Blues forward's instant recovery from a massive hit.

Whitney took to social media to highlight Kyrou’s resilience, drawing a pointed comparison to athletes in the NBA.

"If I was an NBA coach I would keep this clip handy for every time a guy says he can’t play because his pinky toe hurts and remind him that number 25 on the blues was out there next shift," Whitney wrote.
Fans also echoed Whitney’s sentiments, praising Jordan Kyrou for embodying the toughness hockey players are known for.

Edited by Ruth John S
