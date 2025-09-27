"Left over a million on the table" "Dream is over": NHL fans react as Ducks lock-in Mason McTavish with 6-year, $42M extension

The Anaheim Ducks have reportedly finalized signing forward Mason McTavish to a six-year, $42 million contract extension. McTavish was a restricted free agent after finishing his entry-level deal. His new deal will carry a $7 million cap hit.NHL insider Elliotte Friedman first reported on Saturday on X that both sides were closing in on the agreement&quot;&quot;Mason McTavish and Anaheim are closing in on a six year extension with a $7M AAV.&quot;McTavish had his best season in 2024-25 with 22 goals and 30 assists in 76 games. His numbers have improved each year, making him a key part of Anaheim’s forward group.Fans on X reacted to the news of McTavish's signing.&quot;The dream is over😭 Good deal for Anaheim,&quot; one fan wrote.Jacob Doodle @JacobDoodleLINK@FriedgeHNIC The dream is over😭 Good deal for Anaheim&quot;Insanely low at new cap levels, left over a million on the table,&quot; another fan reacted.Johnny Upyours @UpyoursJohnnyLINK@FriedgeHNIC insanely low at new cap levels, left over a million on the table.“Don’t tell Sens fans. They’ve been penciling him into opening night rosters for a month now,” another fan posted.At 22 years old, McTavish is locked in as a top-six forward for Anaheim. But with the rising cap, some fans see McTavish going to be underpaid in the coming years.&quot;In 5 years top players will be making 20+ million and Mason will be severely underpaid,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;So Verbeeck gets away with highway robbery here, yet has gotten taken to the cleaners by the rangers twice. hmm...,&quot; one fan said.&quot;the only reason they agreed on a extension is so they can trade him, they wanted wayyy less and they’re so bitter they would want him taking a discount anywhere else,&quot; one fan mentioned.Friedman's previous comments on Mason McTavish’s contract talksIn early September, Elliotte Friedman spoke about Mason McTavish’s contract with the Anaheim Ducks. Friedman had said the Ducks wanted a long-term contract, not a short bridge deal.&quot;The one thing I’ve consistently heard over the last little while is they’re not crazy about bridging McTavish,&quot; Friedman said on Sept. 5. &quot;Now, maybe that’ll change. Maybe they’ll do it, but I’ve heard that they prefer long-term.&quot;Friedman explained that the Ducks’ preference was a six-to-eight-year deal:&quot;If you want to do long-term, what is that? Six years, like a lot of these young players are doing; seven years, eight years.&quot;Now the reported deal is the lower of the two. This gives Anaheim stability and McTavish long-term security. McTavish's progress and this new contract have made him an important part of Anaheim’s future.