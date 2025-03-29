Leo Carlsson makes his feelings known about Ducks' 'no quit attitude' post thrilling comback win against Rangers

Leo Carlsson had a big night in the Anaheim Ducks' 5-4 overtime win against the New York Rangers. He scored one goal and had three assists, making it his first four-point game. He helped on both game-tying goals in the third period, showing his strong playmaking skills.

After the game, Carlsson discussed the Ducks’ "no-quit attitude."

"I don't know. I just think everybody has that dog in him, so it's easy," Carlsson said.

Carlsson was also happy for Mason McTavish, who reached 20 goals for the first time. He mentioned that McTavish had injuries last season and hoped to hit 30 goals this year.

"Yeah, I'm super excited," Carlsson added. "You know, he got injured last year, so yeah, it feels great for him. Yeah, happy for him. Hope he scores thirty this season."

Leo Carlsson praised teammates Cutter Gauthier and Olen Zellweger for scoring one goal and one assist each. He believes the Ducks have a bright future and hopes the fans stay excited.

"Yes, it's huge. I just feel like we have a great future," Carlsson said. "Hope the crowd holds up, and yeah, we're super excited for the fans and the team. So yeah, so excited for the future."

Carlsson now has 19 goals and 20 assists in 66 games.

Anaheim Ducks win over the New York Rangers with Leo Carlsson's four-goal night

The Anaheim Ducks defeated the New York Rangers 5-4 in overtime after a strong comeback. Talking to the media after the game, Carlsson praised the team’s effort.

"Feels good out there. It's not too hard, it's not too easy either, so it's fun," Carlsson said, via NHL.com.

Adam Fox scored first for the Rangers at 3:20 of the first period. The Ducks tied it 1-1 at 16:55 with a short-handed goal by Alex Killorn, assisted by Leo Carlsson. J.T. Miller put the Rangers ahead 2-1 with a backhand shot.

Just 14 seconds into the second period, Alexis Lafreniere made it 3-1 with a wrist shot from the right circle. Carlsson brought the Ducks closer at 2:22 of the third period. Mika Zibanejad extended the Rangers' lead to 4-2 at 4:35 with a power-play goal.

The Ducks fought back late in the third. Cutter Gauthier scored at 14:12, finishing a rebound from Carlsson to make it 4-3. Olen Zellweger tied it 4-4 with a wrist shot. In overtime, Mason McTavish redirected a pass from Jackson LaCombe to win the game just 59 seconds in.

