Leon Draisaitl drops 4-word message for Tyson Barrie as ex-Oiler announces his retirement from the NHL

Earlier this week, former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie officially announced his retirement from the NHL after 14 seasons. On Tuesday, Leon Draisaitl posted a short message for his ex-teammate on his Instagram stories.Sharing a clip from an Oilers-Stars game broadcast, the German star tagged Barrie and added a cheeky four-word sendoff:“Happy stumblin’ into Retirement @tysonbarrie4 🍺❤️”Leon Draisaitl and Tyson Barrie were teammates on the Edmonton Oilers from 2020-21 through 2022-23. Barrie signed with Edmonton in October 2020 on a one-year deal and later re-signed, playing three seasons there. He was traded to Nashville in February 2023 as part of the deal that brought Mattias Ekholm to the Oilers.During his time in the league, the blueliner suited up for the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames. Barrie finished his career with 822 games played, scoring 508 points (110 goals, 398 assists) as one of the league’s most offensively gifted defensemen.Tyson Barrie and wife attended Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in FranceEarlier this month, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins tied the knot in France in a destination wedding attended by several of his current and former teammates. Among the guests were former Tyson Barrie and his wife Emma who flew to Europe on the occasion.Emma later shared a number of snaps from the wedding weekend, starting with a portrait of herself in a floor-length black gown with draped shoulders posing alongside Tyson, who kept it sharp in a black suit, white shirt and tie. A larger group photo in front of the grand wedding venue featured the Barries with Calvin Pickard and wife Courtney Keats, plus Zach Hyman and his wife Alannah, all dressed in formal black-tie attire.“Love was definitely in the air! Thanks @celestedesjardins @drat_29 for including us, your love was easy to celebrate 🤍,” she captioned the post.One of the more candid moments captured Barrie sharing a laugh with Draisaitl during the evening reception. In another frame, Tyson and Emma were seen with former Oiler Tyler Ennis and his wife Noa who wore a strapless green gown. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Barries also featured in lighter moments including a selfie with Liv Hall where Tyson and Emma held lace fans, and a shot of Emma on the dance floor with Jamie Ceci, wife of Cody Ceci, and Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen under purple lights. Emma even included a close-up of their table card reading “Mrs. Emma Barrie &amp; Mr. Tyson Barrie,” along with a candid of the outdoor reception as Leon and Celeste arrived hand-in-hand to a toast from guests.