  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Leon Draisaitl drops 4-word message for Tyson Barrie as ex-Oiler announces his retirement from the NHL

Leon Draisaitl drops 4-word message for Tyson Barrie as ex-Oiler announces his retirement from the NHL

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 27, 2025 05:18 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v Washington Capitals - Source: Getty
Edmonton Oilers v Washington Capitals - Source: Getty

Earlier this week, former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie officially announced his retirement from the NHL after 14 seasons. On Tuesday, Leon Draisaitl posted a short message for his ex-teammate on his Instagram stories.

Ad

Sharing a clip from an Oilers-Stars game broadcast, the German star tagged Barrie and added a cheeky four-word sendoff:

“Happy stumblin’ into Retirement @tysonbarrie4 🍺❤️”

Leon Draisaitl and Tyson Barrie were teammates on the Edmonton Oilers from 2020-21 through 2022-23. Barrie signed with Edmonton in October 2020 on a one-year deal and later re-signed, playing three seasons there. He was traded to Nashville in February 2023 as part of the deal that brought Mattias Ekholm to the Oilers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During his time in the league, the blueliner suited up for the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames. Barrie finished his career with 822 games played, scoring 508 points (110 goals, 398 assists) as one of the league’s most offensively gifted defensemen.

Tyson Barrie and wife attended Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in France

Earlier this month, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins tied the knot in France in a destination wedding attended by several of his current and former teammates. Among the guests were former Tyson Barrie and his wife Emma who flew to Europe on the occasion.

Ad

Emma later shared a number of snaps from the wedding weekend, starting with a portrait of herself in a floor-length black gown with draped shoulders posing alongside Tyson, who kept it sharp in a black suit, white shirt and tie. A larger group photo in front of the grand wedding venue featured the Barries with Calvin Pickard and wife Courtney Keats, plus Zach Hyman and his wife Alannah, all dressed in formal black-tie attire.

Ad
“Love was definitely in the air! Thanks @celestedesjardins @drat_29 for including us, your love was easy to celebrate 🤍,” she captioned the post.

One of the more candid moments captured Barrie sharing a laugh with Draisaitl during the evening reception. In another frame, Tyson and Emma were seen with former Oiler Tyler Ennis and his wife Noa who wore a strapless green gown.

The Barries also featured in lighter moments including a selfie with Liv Hall where Tyson and Emma held lace fans, and a shot of Emma on the dance floor with Jamie Ceci, wife of Cody Ceci, and Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen under purple lights. Emma even included a close-up of their table card reading “Mrs. Emma Barrie & Mr. Tyson Barrie,” along with a candid of the outdoor reception as Leon and Celeste arrived hand-in-hand to a toast from guests.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications