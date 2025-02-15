Leon Draisaitl and fiancee Celeste Desjardins enjoy Valentine's Day breakfast in Zurich during 4 Nations break

Edmonton Oilers star forward Leon Draisaitl and his fiancee Celeste Desjardins took advantage of the break during the 4 Nations Face-Off to enjoy Valentine's Day breakfast together.

Ad

Draisaitl, one of only seven active German players in the NHL, is having a standout season, leading the league in goals before heading into the best-on-best international tournament break.

With 40 goals already scored this season, Leon Draisaitl is seemingly making the most of his time off in Zurich, a city renowned for its rich culture. Desjardins shared a glimpse of their Valentine's Day celebration on Instagram.

(Image Source: Celeste Desjardins/Instagram)

(Image Source: Celeste Desjardins/Instagram)

Leon and Celeste Desjardins, a Canadian actress by profession, have been dating since 2018. On July 11 last year, the couple got engaged and are now preparing to tie the knot.

Ad

Trending

Earlier this week, Celeste shared photos of possible venues for their wedding in France. Among the locations they visited was Chateau d'Estoublon, a historic estate nestled in the scenic Alpines mountains, spanning 300 hectares of vineyards and olive groves.

Moreover, they also checked out Domaine de Manville, a luxurious country house hotel in Provence that features five-star villas and a spa, further adding to their options for the special day.

Also Read: In Photos: Leon Draisaitl’s fiancée Celeste Desjardins gives sneak peek into her luxurious wedding venue with 'future hubs'

Ad

Leon Draisaitl will get a chance to represent Germany at the Olympics

Leon Draisaitl will get a chance to finally represent his nation, Germany, in an international competition.

Moreover, alongside Draisaitl, J.J. Peterka, Tim Stutzle, Lukas Reichel, Moritz Seider, Nico Sturm and Philipp Grubauer could provide German fans with the opportunity to see one of the most talented ice hockey teams in history.

Ad

Germany will be participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano, Italy, from Feb. 6-22. However, before that, Draisaitl's primary focus will be to lift the Stanley Cup, which he and the Edmonton Oilers came close to winning last year but lost in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers are poised to make the postseason as heavy favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They currently sit atop the Pacific Division with 72 points. Draisaitl has collected 83 points through 40 goals and 43 assists in 55 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles