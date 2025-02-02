The Edmonton Oilers suffered a tough 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. A big reason for the defeat was the stellar play of Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll, who made 44 saves to frustrate the Oilers offense.

However, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl didn't seem keen to give Woll full credit for his performance. When asked about Woll's 44-save effort, Draisaitl responded:

"Yeah, he was, he was good. Again, I think that we controlled most of the play. Obviously, the shots will, will tell you the same, and chances probably will as well. So, yeah, not a bad game. Obviously, it's tough to go down three goals twice. So something, something to clean up."

Draisaitl pointed Edmonton outshot Toronto 48-28 - as evidence that the Oilers dictated the pace of play. Later, Draisaitl doubled down:

"If we make fewer mistakes, then we are probably going to win the game; that’s what it comes down to."

Draisaitl had an apparent game-tying goal late in the third period overturned due to offside. He lamented the call but said that the Oilers need to "live with that" and the rules.

"At the end of the day, it's offside."Draisaitl said. "That's the rule and we obviously have to live with that. Sometimes, it's unfortunate that it's centimetres."

For the Oilers, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Corey Perry scored. Bobby McMann, Matthew Knies, William Nylander and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto. Stuart Skinner stopped 24 shots in the loss.

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch reflects on 4-3 loss to Maple Leafs

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch acknowledged that the team's performance in the first period against the Maple Leafs was not their best. He noted that the team's five-on-five play was solid but with only had a couple of chances against them.

“I thought the penalty kill did a pretty good job except where it’s most important, around the net. We just lost two battles there, so there’s two goals on our kill in the first period," Knoblauch said.

“It wasn’t our best, but it certainly wasn’t that bad. I think the chances were about even in the first, but it just looks bad after the first period when you’re down 3-0. But a big part of that is just giving up two penalty-kill goals.”

The Oilers next shift their focus to their upcoming matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

