Leon Draisaitl gets honest about checking $80,000,000 Golden Knights superstar putting 'stats on back burner'

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are one win away from their third Western Conference Finals appearance in the last four years.

Ad

They head to Las Vegas looking to beat the Golden Knights in Game 5 on Wednesday night and get their revenge for the Round 2 loss in 2023.

Edmonton has been firing on all cylinders, seeing contributions from throughout their lineup in these playoffs. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have still been productive, though it's been nice for the Oilers not to have to rely solely on their two superstars.

Draisaitl certainly appreciates it, especially while he's having to face off against Golden Knights superstar Jack Eichel every night. He was asked during his media availability on Wednesday about being tasked with such a key defensive role.

Ad

Trending

The Edmonton Oilers shared the full video on YouTube.

"I know I'm very capable of, you know, scoring goals, and on the other side, also defending really well and shutting someone down. So whatever, whatever it is I'm needed to do this time of year, I'll gladly do it," Draisaitl said (2:57).

"Because I want to win, and I know sometimes that's what it takes to win. And, you know, I could put my own stats on the back burner for a couple of months if that means that we're going to be the last team standing. Obviously, we got a long ways to go, but whatever it is, you know, I'll gladly do that," Draisaitl added.

Ad

Ad

The Oilers have held Jack Eichel without a goal thus far, although he has racked up five assists in the four games to begin the series. The 28-year-old has one more season remaining on his eight-year, $80,000,000 contract originally signed with the Buffalo Sabres in 2017.

Leon Draisaitl is poised to have the same wingers in Game 5

After a successful 3-0 shutout win in Game 4, the Edmonton Oilers appear to be sticking with the same forward lines for Game 5.

Ad

That means Leon Draisaitl will once again center Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen. Oilers reporter Tony Brar shared the lines from Wednesday's morning skate on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

While that newly configured second line was held pointless in Game 4, they did an excellent job of keeping the Golden Knights quiet on their end.

Draisaitl will look to get back on the scoresheet when the Oilers are in Vegas on Wednesday night for Game 5 of their second-round series against the Golden Knights. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. EST at T-Mobile Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama