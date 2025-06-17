Leon Draisaitl makes honest admission on Stuart Skinner being pulled, weighs in on goalie's 'trust' factor ahead of must-win Game 6

Stuart Skinner's roller coaster ride of a Stanley Cup Playoffs will continue in Florida on Tuesday night.

The Oilers' netminder recorded his 12th straight start in Game 4 of the finals but was pulled after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period. Calvin Pickard entered the game in relief and wound up securing the win in overtime thanks to an Oilers comeback. Pickard then started Game 5, though he didn't have that same success in a 5-2 losing effort.

Stuart Skinner will now be back in the net for Game 6 on Tuesday, and Leon Draisaitl emphasized the trust he and his teammates have in their goaltender in a do-or-die scenario. The Edmonton Oilers shared his full media availability on YouTube.

"Because he's done it for numerous years in a row. Now, you know, we went to game seven and the finals last year. He was amazing in the playoffs. He's had incredible games this year. There's just a trust factor that we know, that you know, he can get the job done for us, and with what he was saying in Game 4, like he was amazing in the first period. He was really good. It was us that let him down," Draisaitl said (3:55).

"So, you know that's tough for goalies. I could imagine I'm not a goalie, but I feel like that. That's probably not. It doesn't seem fair, right? So we have full belief in him. And, yeah, obviously, looking forward to getting this home tonight," Draisaitl added.

Stuart Skinner has a 7-6-0 record to go with a 2.99 goals-against average, a .891 save percentage, and three shutouts in 14 starts this postseason.

Stuart Skinner felt he played well despite being pulled

While the end result was not what Stuart Skinner had hoped for, the 26-year-old actually felt quite good about his performance in the first period of Game 4.

Skinner spoke about being pulled for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. The Edmonton Oilers shared the video on YouTube.

"Yeah, I mean, I felt like I might sound weird. I felt like I played well. But sometimes that happens; it's just life, especially as a goalie. It can be hard sometimes, but I mean, the process after that is to try to shake it off as quickly as I am able to," Skinner said (1:05).

"I wasn't able to for a little bit. I was a little bit frustrated, but it kind of took me a day, and it's just back to work. You know, there's not much time in this league, especially in the finals, to soak on it and feel bad for yourself. So you just gotta go back on the ice the next day and start working on your game again," Skinner added.

Stuart Skinner and the Oilers will look to avoid another heartbreaking elimination in Florida on Tuesday night in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Panthers. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT at Amerant Bank Arena.

