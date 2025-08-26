Leon Draisaitl pens 3-word response as ex-Oilers teammate Derek Ryan bids farewell to Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl had a simple three-word reply after former teammate Derek Ryan announced his farewell to Edmonton.Ryan’s contract with the Oilers expired this summer, and with no new NHL deal in place, he confirmed on Monday that his time in Edmonton had come to an end. Last season, he split time between the Oilers and their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ryan thanked Oilers fans, he wrote:&quot;Edmonton, thank you for the best 4 years. My family and I will always cherish the city, the memories that we made there, and most importantly the relationships that we formed. We might be leaving, but those relationships will last forever&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDraisaitl responded to the message with “Du bist unglaublich,” which translates from German to “You are amazing.” Derek Ryan IG post - Creidt: @ derekryan86Ryan originally joined Edmonton in 2021 on a two-year free-agent deal after stints with the Hurricanes and Flames. He quickly carved out a role in the bottom six, producing back-to-back 20-plus point seasons. His production dipped in his third year and last season, he appeared in just 36 games, recording 11 points.Fans react to Derek Ryan's farwell to EdmontonFans had plenty to say after veteran forward Derek Ryan officially bid farewell to Edmonton with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Social media quickly filled with reactions from Oilers faithful. One fan reacted with heartbreak, writing:“NOT DEREK RYAN.”🍉 @oilygifsLINKNOT DEREK RYANAnother echoed the bittersweet moment, commenting:“Derek Ryan says goodbye to Edmonton.”Z💥 @PoolNuge3LINKDerek Ryan says goodbye to Edmonton 💙🧡Here are some fan reactions:&quot;He understood his role on the team and played it well during his time. I wish him and his family well in whatever pathway he chooses.&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;A reliable veteran that did everything asked of him. Good luck in your future, whatever you do.&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;what a class act. he wasn't flashy, didn't put up insane numbers, joined the league as an older player, but he did what he needed to do, and he was happy to do it. would love to see our Stormin Mormon retire and live a relaxed, happy life. so long, DR10, and best of luck!&quot; a user wrote.&quot;Probably retirement but nothing officially announced yet&quot; another user wrote.While some expressed sadness, others showed appreciation for his contributions, wishing him well next.