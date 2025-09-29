Leon Draisaitl reveals what attribute a linemate of Connor McDavid should have to flourish on Oilers superstars' line

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the backbone of the Edmonton Oilers, as shown in their 4-3 preseason win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Ad

McDavid and Draisaitl combined for seven points, each assisting on the other’s goal. Though it was only a preseason game, both players regained their form after a lackluster debut.

Trent Frederic played on the McDavid-Draisaitl line and was assisted by the two for his goal. After the game, Leon Draisaitl shared that patience is a key attribute for a linemate to succeed on their line.

"Patient," Draisaitl said. "I think. I can see how maybe sometimes you you feel like you're out of the game a little bit just by the way Connor and I play, but I think the guys that play with us, they know they're just as valuable as as him and I together."

Ad

Trending

Draisaitl also praised Frederic for his effective play, particularly in creating space and contributing to the line's success.

We need we need them to create space to to go to the net and be a part of it and otherwise, there's it's no good. So, he's done a great job with that."

Ad

Connor McDavid's ex-teammate shared his thoughts about contract situation with the Oilers

Connor McDavid’s next contract remains the biggest talking point as the Oilers head into the new season. The team’s captain is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million deal.

However, no extension has been finalized since McDavid became eligible to sign on July 1. McDavid’s former teammate Luke Gazdic is confident that McDavid will remain with the Oilers.

Ad

"He's not going anywhere. I don't think he's going anywhere. He's not going; it's pretty clear to see what he's doing, though he's in a position of power. I just don't think there's no rush for him," Gazdic said.

Although no extension has been signed yet, it is widely believed that Connor McDavid will ultimately re-sign with the Oilers. However, the duration of his new contract remains intriguing and yet to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama