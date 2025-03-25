Leon Draisaitl’s fiancée Celeste Desjardin shows off custom-made “Mrs. Draisaitl” bracelet ahead of their wedding

On Tuesday, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee, Celeste Desjardins, showed off her new custom-made bracelet on Instagram. It had white beads with black letters spelling “MRS. DRAISAITL.” She wore it with a gold bangle, showing her excitement for her upcoming wedding.

Leon Draisaitl's fiancee, Celeste shared on her Instagram story.

Draisaitl and Desjardins have been dating since 2018. They have not announced a wedding date but plan to marry in France at a French chateau. She has also celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas with friends, including Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle.

The couple got engaged in July 2024. Draisaitl announced his engagement on Instagram by sharing three photos on social media with the caption "Forever."

Desjardins also posted, writing:

"The easiest yes. I love you forever."

Lauren Kyle was also excited about the announcement and commented on the post, writing:

"Crying. So happy for you guys!!!!! Love you both!!!"

Draisaitl and McDavid are close friends, and their partners, Desjardins and Kyle, have also become friends. They were spotted cheering their husbands during their 2024 Stanley Cup finals campaign.

Desjardins is an actress who has worked in the movies Taken, Letterkenny, Christmas with the Knightlys, and Fashionably in Love.

Leon Draisaitl's fiancée, Celeste, visited her potential wedding venue

Earlier in February, Leon Draisaitl's fiancée, Celeste, was spotted planning their wedding in France. They visited Château d'Estoublon and Domaine de Manville. Celeste shared photos of the venues, a tree-lined driveway, and a lantern-lit street. There, the couple also did food tasting for their wedding.

Before the wedding venue visit, Celeste also updated her followers about wedding dress shopping in New York. Her photos included wedding dresses, an art gallery visit, and a Romeo + Juliet Playbill.

Leon Draisaitl is out of the Oilers' lineup

Leon Draisaitl is injured and will miss several games after getting hurt on Mar. 18 against the Utah Hockey Club. The exact details of the injury are not known.

In his statement, coach Kris Knoblauch said they must play without him and Connor McDavid.

“We’ll be playing a couple of games without them, at least," Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. "It’s good for those other guys that they know they’re going to get some more playing time.”

Draisaitl has 101 points in 68 games, and his recent 18-game point streak ended in the Utah game. The Oilers are currently tied for second spot in the Pacific Division with a record of 41-24-5.

