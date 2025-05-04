Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste drops 5-word hype message after Oilers' Game 6 win over LA Kings

The Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl eliminated the LA Kings in Game 6 during the first round Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-4 win at Rogers Place. Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins was in attendance at the arena alongside several partners of Oilers players on the night.

Following the victory, Celeste shared a highlight reel featuring her gameday experience on TikTok. In the caption, she wrote:

“Round 2 here we comeeee! 💙🧡 #nhlplayoffs”

The Oilers dropped the first two games but won the next four to take the series 4-2. It’s the fourth straight year they’ve eliminated the Kings in the first round.

Connor Brown led the way for Edmonton with a goal and two assists in Game 6. Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Trent Frederic had a goal and an assist each, while goalie Calvin Pickard made 23 saves in net.

The Oilers are now 6-0 in their last six chances to eliminate the Kings dating back to 1991. They also became just the second team in NHL history to win four straight games after trailing 2-0 in a best-of-seven series. They will be playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2.

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee shares snaps from trip to her upcoming wedding venue

Earlier last month, Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins visited Provence, France, which she had previously announced would be the couple’s wedding destination. She posted a recap of her trip on Instagram with several photos and short videos in a carousel.

The pictures included snaps of a stone house with vines and a small building with blue shutters. She also posted a photo of her friend Emma sitting on a green couch with gold mirrors in the background.

“A week full of love… x,” she wrote in the caption.

Celeste then shared scenes from the countryside, including a car ride down a tree-lined road, a wall with climbing roses, and a candlelit table surrounded by books and bottles. Other images featured a fireplace, a garden view through a window, a table with tea and a group of women holding umbrellas outside a building.

One of the slides also featured a poster celebrating Leon Draisaitl’s Rocket Richard Trophy win. Her final photos included a backgammon board, a night garden with lanterns and a selfie with her pet dog on a bed.

