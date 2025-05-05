Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste drops adorable picture of Oilers star relaxing alongside pet cavapoo Bowie

The Edmonton Oilers are through to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after upsetting the LA Kings in Game 6. Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is taking the time between the rounds to relax before heading into their second round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
On Sunday, Draiasitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing Draisaitl relaxing at home. He was seen sitting on a couch wearing a beige hoodie and a navy blue Stetson cap.
Their pet Cavapoo dog, Bowie, rested on the couch’s backrest above his shoulders. Celeste added a white heart emoji on the story.
Earlier this week, Celeste Desjardins shared a clip compilation featuring her gameday experience after the Oilers beat the Kings in Game 6 on her Tik Tok account. In the caption, she wrote:
“Round 2 here we comeeee! 💙🧡 #nhlplayoffs”
Celeste was seen wearing custom Oilers fan jackets alongside partners of several Oilers players including Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle in the video.
Don Cherry snubbed Leon Draisaitl in Hart Trophy race
On Saturday, Hockey analyst Don Cherry weighed in on the NHL’s Hart Trophy finalists during his Grapevine podcast. He surprisingly snubbed Leon Draisaitl and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov in his assessment.
The Hart Trophy has three finalists this year in Draisaitl, Kucherov and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Cherry stated his preference for Hellebuyck and credited the Jets goalie’s dominant regular-season performance.
“Yeah, [Draisaitl] who scored 52 goals. He was the only player to have over 50 goals. Hellebuyck, who led goalies with 47 wins and the best average too. Kucherov, who led the league with 121 points,” said Cherry.
“I would pick Hellebuyck,” he added.
Cherry however mentioned that his choice was based solely on regular-season play and dismissed playoff results as a factor in his decision. Despite Draisaitl’s league-leading 52 goals and third-place finish in points with 106, and Kucherov's NHL-best 121 points from 37 goals and 84 assists, Cherry favored Hellebuyck's consistency and impact in net.
Both Draisaitl and Kucherov are previous Hart Trophy winners having claimed the award in 2019-20 and 2018-19, respectively. Hellebuyck, although never a Hart winner, holds two Vezina Trophies for best goaltender awarded in 2020 and 2024.
Cherry also mentioned Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon, who finished second in the regular-season points race with 116 and won the Hart Trophy last season, but was left out of this year’s finalist list.
