Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste pens heartfelt birthday message for dad Rob Desjardins

On Thursday, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins wished her father Rob on the occasion of his birthday.

Ad

She posted a sweet story on Instagram to celebrate the special occasion. The story featured an adorable click of her parents, originally taken during a trip to Los Angeles she took with them in December last year.

In the caption, Celeste penned a heartfelt message for her dad. She wrote:

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world. I love you,” followed by a white heart emoji.

Ad

Trending

Celeste IG via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Celeste is a Canadian actress and model by profession, hailing from Ontario. She has appeared in several films and television series, including a recurring role on NBC's "Taken" and starring roles in Hallmark Channel's "Picture Perfect Romance" and "Unforgettable Christmas."

She's engaged to Oilers star Leon Draisaitl after he proposed to her at a beachside family gathering in Mallorca last summer. Both sets of parents were present at their engagement party.

Ad

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee received a special gift from her wedding stylist

Earlier this week, Celeste Desjardins received a special gift from her wedding stylist Olivia Ivey: a white handcrafted bridal bag from Olivia’s fashion label, OLIVET.

Celeste shared a snap of the present on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. The photo featured the bag next to a handwritten note from Olivia. The note said thaat the bag would help keep Celeste’s dress safe while traveling to France for her wedding in July. Olivia also wrote how excited she was to be a part of the big day.

Ad

“Dear Celeste, I am so excited to gift you our OLIVET Bridal Bag! The hidden zippered gusset will perfectly accommodate your gown and keep it protected while traveling to Provence!,” read the note.

“It has been an absolute joy and privilege to work with you on your wedding. You are going to be the most stunning bride, and I cannot wait to be there to support you this summer in France! Xo Olivia,” she added.

Ad

Celeste expressed her excitement on receiving the gift as she wrote in her story:

“Love love love!!!!!! @shopolivet @oliviaivey.”

Last year, Celeste and Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle went venue hunting in Europe for Leon Draisaitl and Desjardins’ wedding. They found it in France where Celeste and Draisaitl will tie the knot this summer.

Celeste also celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas and thanked her close friends for making it special.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama