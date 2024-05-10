What happened to Leon Draisaitl? Oilers head coach discloses  forward's injury status for Game 2

Oilers Leon Draisaitl is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is labeled ‘day-to-day’ ahead of their Game 2 on Friday at Rogers Arena.

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks in Game 1 on Wednesday. Adding to their woes, Leon Draisaitl left their bench in the second period of the game, raising questions regarding a possible injury.

While the Oilers alternate captain did return to play briefly in the third, the apparent injury saw him miss practice on Thursday.

Oiler head coach Kris Knoblauch spoke to the media on Thursday and provided updates on the potential participation of Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique in their upcoming game.

“Leon and Adam are day to day, and I will let you know tomorrow if they’re playing or not,” Knoblauch said.

Expand Tweet

The exact nature of Draisaitl’s injury has not been revealed by the Oilers yet. However, in the post-game presser on Wednesday, coach Knoblauch had mentioned that Leon Draisaitl left the bench due to 'cramping issues'.

Expand Tweet

During Game 1 on Wednesday, Leon Draisaitl was absent for the last eight minutes of the second period and despite attempting to return to the ice, he lasted no more than 10 seconds before having to retreat immediately.

Ryan Whitney on Leon Draisaitl’s possible injury

Following the game on Wednesday, Leon Draisaitl’s possible injury and the reason behind his absence have fueled numerous speculations. NHL expert Ryan Whitney analyzed possible injuries or issues that could have caused Draisaitl’s absence from the ice.

“Maybe lower back or a rib or something? Didn’t seem be anything lower body. Please let this man be ok. On the bright side we’ve seen him dominate a playoff series with a sprained ankle in the past," Whitney wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

According to Ryan Whitney, the player could have faced issues with his ribs or lower back. He also mentioned that from the looks of it, Draisaitl’s injury did not seem to have stemmed from a lower body problem.

Injuries in the postseason is not a new experience for Leon Draisaitl. During the 2021-22 playoffs, Draisaitl sustained a sprained ankle injury in Game 6 of the Oilers' opening-round series vs. the Los Angeles Kings when defenseman Mikey Anderson threw him to the ice amid a post-whistle altercation.

Despite the injury, Draisaitl continued to play through the remainder of that series, as well as the subsequent rounds against the Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche. In fact, he even managed to net seven goals and 32 points in 16 playoff games that season.

This year, Leon Draisaitl has already scored 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in six playoff games. Now he will be focusing on making his return to the ice and contributing further in the Oilers’ current postseason run.