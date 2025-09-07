Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste enjoys meat & cheese charcuterie board at Lauren Kyle's luxurious Bar Trove

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s wife, Celeste, was spotted enjoying a meat and cheese charcuterie board at Bar Trove, the luxurious cocktail bar owned by Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle.Celeste shared the experience on her Instagram story, posting several photos from inside Bar Trove. One picture showed a stylish newspaper advertisement for the venue.Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste IG story - Credit @ celestedesjardinsAnother highlighted a dining table set with a rich spread featuring a meat and cheese charcuterie board. She also tagged Lauren Kyle’s account, @laurenkyle, in the post to give her credit.Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste IG story - Credit @ celestedesjardinsBar Trove, Lauren Kyle’s latest project, is a chic, European-inspired cocktail bar that officially opened in Edmonton, Alberta, in June 2025.“Bar Trove felt like a natural extension of Trove Living – giving people a place to gather, experience beautiful design, and enjoy incredible food and drinks in a curated setting,” Kyle said in May.This isn’t Kyle’s first foray into lifestyle ventures. She is already the founder of Sports Club Atelier, a high-end sportswear brand, and has collaborated with the Oilers on exclusive apparel projects.With Bar Trove, Kyle takes things a step further by merging her passions for fashion, food, and design into a single, sophisticated destination.Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren, gifts a special ring to Leon Draisaitl's wife, CelesteLauren Kyle recently surprised Celeste Desjardins with a matching friendship ring. Last month, Lauren shared a short video on IG capturing the moment she and Celeste exchanged the rings.The clip showed them slipping jewelry onto their pinky fingers before linking them together in a playful, sentimental gesture. Across the screen, a note appeared that read, “Friendship rings” along with a white heart emoji. In her caption, Lauren added:“Friends don’t copy, they match.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCeleste responded in the comments, calling it “the most special gift” and expressing her appreciation for the thoughtful gesture.Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins have known each other since their high school years in Sudbury, Ontario. Also, Lauren was actually the one who introduced Celeste to Leon Draisaitl.Leon Draisaitl and Celeste tied the knot on August 3, 2025, in the romantic setting of Les Baux-de-Provence, France.