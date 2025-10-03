  • home icon
Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste "overflown with gratitude" while recapping couple's cinematic wedding welcome party in the South of France

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 03, 2025 15:22 GMT
Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste "overflown with gratitude" while recapping couple's cinematic wedding welcome party in the South of France [via IG/@drat_29]

This summer, Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins tied the knot in a destination wedding in the South of France. On Thursday, Celeste shared a look back at the welcome party from her wedding weekend with a carousel of photos on Instagram.

One of the pictures showed the couple posed under the palms. Celeste was in a long white gown seated on a chair while Draisaitl stood beside her in a light suit. Another click captured them from behind as they walked together. A different shot featured the stone steps of Château d’Estoublon where the two made their way up.

“Our welcome party, kicked off our wedding weekend surrounded by so much love. Overflowing with gratitude looking back at all these photos🥹🤍,” Celeste captioned the post.
In one candid image, Celeste was caught laughing while Draisaitl glanced past the camera. Another showed them standing closely in the garden beside a stone urn while a later frame caught Draisaitl bending forward laughing with a glass of wine in hand as bridesmaids in pastel dresses smiled around him.

The set also included a photo of the couple walking beneath a trellis of greenery, and several clicks with guests. The carousel closed with a black-and-white picture that showed Draisaitl embracing an older guest in a wheelchair.

The welcome party was part of a multi-day celebration at the château in Provence where Draisaitl and Desjardins were joined by a roster of family, friends and NHL teammates. Among the attendees were Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with his wife Breanne, Evander Kane, Warren Foegele, Connor Brown, and several other current and former NHLers.

Leon Draisaitl’s mother-in-law gushes over daughter’s summer wedding

This week, Celeste’s mother Chantal Desjardins also shared a carousel of never-before-seen photos from the celebration. One black-and-white picture showed the bride and groom sharing a kiss in front of a fountain. Celeste was in her strapless gown and Draisaitl in a tuxedo.

Another frame captured the couple posing with Chantal who wore a one-shoulder black gown alongside Celeste’s father Rob in classic formalwear. Several behind-the-scenes moments were also included in the carousel.

One candid showed Celeste in bridal loungewear on the morning of the wedding, standing with her mother in a light-filled room. Another featured Chantal adjusting her daughter’s veil just before the ceremony began.

“The summer… I couldn’t stop crying 🥹🤍,” she captioned the post.
In one click, Chantal and Rob were seen seated at a candlelit dinner table surrounded by flowers, while another photo showed them posing together inside the château’s interiors.

The carousel ended with a click of Celeste walking hand-in-hand with her father in her gown, and a final shot of her and Leon heading off into the night beneath strings of sparkling lights.

