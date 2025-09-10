Leon Draisaitl's wife gushes over Kasperi Kapanen's wife Matleena's one-month recap of their dreamy wedding

Oilers forward Kasperi Kapanen married longtime partner Matleena Lakso last month. On Tuesday, Matleena shared a carousel of wedding pictures on Instagram.One of the photos showed her in her wedding dress with a pearl-detailed veil. Another captured her bridesmaids helping with final touches before the ceremony. A close-up shot showed the wedding date ‘August 1, 2025’ embroidered inside her garment bag.“Can’t believe it’s already been over a month. The most perfect day I could have ever dreamed of 🤍,” she wrote in the caption.One picture showed Kapanen and Lakso posing together outside in their wedding attire, while another featured Lakso standing by a window in a white button-up before getting dressed. A black-and-white photo showed Kapanen preparing by the window with his suit jacket hanging nearby. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post drew reactions in the comments from fellow NHL families including Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste Desjardins who wrote:“Beautiful”Mattias Ekholm’s wife Ida also commented:“Beautiful couple!” followed by two herat emojis.Max Jones’ wife Alexa added “So beautiful” as well, while Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen wrote “beyond” followed by sparkles emojis.via Instagram /@mmatleenalaaksoMatleena’s post also featured the reception setup with tables and chandeliers in view. Another group photo showed the couple walking with their wedding party dressed in light suits and dresses. A separate shot captured Matleena holding her bouquet in front of a fountain.Another close-up showed her bouquet and wedding ring. One photo showed the newlyweds embracing on a staircase, while another featured them at the reception with cutouts of cats. The carousel also included a picture of the couple walking together on cobblestone streets, another of Kapanen hugging Lakso as she held her bouquet and a close-up of their hands with matching tattoos visible.Kasperi Kapanen and Matleena Lakso married in HelsinkiThe couple originally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Helsinki. The newlyweds shared glimpses of their special day on Instagram with Matleena posting a romantic photo of the couple embracing in front of a stone courtyard fountain.Kapanen looked dapper in a light beige pinstriped suit paired with a white shirt and black shoes, while Matleena stunned in an elegant gown featuring sheer sleeves and a flowing train, carrying a round bouquet of white roses.“Still in the wedding bubble,” Matleena captioned one of her Instagram stories.Other posts showed her getting ready in silk pajamas, toasting with Kapanen at the reception while wearing a chic short white halter dress and dancing closely with the NHLer to live music in the background.Kapanen and Laakso announced their engagement on Christmas Eve last year, sharing a series of photos in front of a Christmas tree. The couple has been publicly together since late 2022. The pair also share a cat named Yoshi.