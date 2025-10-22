Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman & ex-Oiler Connor Brown react to Adam Henrique's 1000th NHL game milestone

Veteran forward Adam Henrique reached a major career milestone Tuesday night skating in his 1,000th NHL game as the Oilers capped their five-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Prior to puck drop, the team recognized Henrique’s achievement with a video tribute and commemorative warm-up jerseys featuring his name and number. Teammates congratulated him throughout the night and former linemates joined in online.

On Instagram, Leon Draisaitl reposted the team’s “1000 GAMES” graphic with the caption:

“1000 👏 @adamhenrique”

Forward Zach Hyman also shared the same poster on his own stories, writing:

“Rico 🔥❤️”

Even former Oiler Connor Brown added a throwback photo of a young Henrique in a New Jersey Devils jersey with the message:

“Congrats Uncle Rico!!”

via IG/@drat_29, @zachhyman, @dtbrown28

The 34-year-old forward became the first player to appear in his 1,000th career game while wearing an Oilers uniform. Henrique logged 13:17 of ice time in the win registering two shots and taking several key defensive draws as Edmonton held off a late Senators push before Jake Walman netted the game-winner 2:24 into overtime. The Oilers finished their trip with a 4-1-0 record, improving to 6-2-1 on the season.

A veteran of 1,000 NHL games across stints with New Jersey, Anaheim and Edmonton, Henrique entered the night with 276 goals and 559 points. Since being acquired by the Oilers, he has added nearly 40 points in just over half a season of play.

Adam Henrique gets candid on playing his 1000th NHL game

Earlier last week, Adam Henrique reflected on the idea of reaching 1,000 NHL games and the Oilers start to the season. The 34-year-old said the milestone had started to mean more lately and for the people who helped him get there.

He mentioned that as it approached he thought more about what it represented and how much it meant to share the moment with his family.

“Early in your career, you just want to play one game. You’re not thinking about a thousand that early on,” he said.

“You’re just trying to establish yourself as an NHL everyday player. You have everybody from the superstars to the fourth-line players that make careers out of it and get to a thousand games. So I think it’s a pretty special milestone.”

Acquired by Edmonton ahead of last season’s playoff push, Henrique signed a two-year, $6 million extension in July and opened this season centring a depth line while providing veteran leadership. He said his family would be there to celebrate and that it would be “hectic but fun” with everyone together.

