  3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 OT win over Ottawa Senators ft. Jake Walman

3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 OT win over Ottawa Senators ft. Jake Walman

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:39 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
3 most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from 3-2 OT win over Ottawa Senators ft. Jake Walman - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre in the Canadian Capital. Oilers veteran Adam Henrique played his 1,000th NHL game.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid scored his first goal of the season (PPG), with Isaac Howard notching his first NHL marker. Jake Walman also got his first of the year, the game-winner at the 2:24 mark of the extra frame.

Meanwhile, Dyla Cozens (PPG) and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators less than two minutes apart to tie the game early in the third period.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their overtime win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

3 most important Edmonton Oilers players from OT win over Ottawa Senators

#3 Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers captain found the back of the net. The tally was a long time coming for Connor McDavid. But it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Here’s a look:

The quick pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins allowed a wide-open McDavid to snap the puck past Linus Ullmark. The Senators, for their part, left McDavid unattended. McDavid made them pay for the costly defensive gaffe.

McDavid hit the ice for over 24 minutes across 26 shifts. He ended the night with three shots on goal.

#2 Isaac Howard

The Edmonton Oilers' star rookie got his first NHL goal. The goal was also a highly anticipated one, as the former Hobey Baker Award winner has come with high expectations.

Here’s a look at the goal:

McDavid deserves plenty of credit for the play despite not picking up an assist. The Oilers captain forced a turnover that allowed Leon Draisaitl to dish the puck to a wide-open Howard. The rookie buried the shot past Ullmark to make team history.

Howard played nearly 11 minutes of ice time across 13 shifts, but made his ice time count against the Senators.

#1 Jake Walman

Jake Walman has wasted no time in making the Oilers look like geniuses after extending him to a long-term contract earlier this month.

Walman was money in the bank as he notched the overtime winner on Tuesday night. Here’s a look at the goal:

Walman’s blast off the draw beat Ullmark cleanly on the glove side. The unusual two-defenseman setup in overtime paid off, as the Oilers took the two points home.

The Oilers will return home on Thursday night to face the Montreal Canadiens before heading out on the road again for a quick two-game trip.

