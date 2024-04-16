"Let Remps play hockey"- NHL fans react to Bokondji Imama challenging Matt Rempe for fight during Sens-Rangers game 

Tensions flared early in the New York Rangers' 4-0 shutout victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Just five minutes into the game, Senators forward Bokondji Imama tried to instigate a fight with Rangers forward Matt Rempe, but Rempe refused to engage.

The incident occurred after Rempe bumped into Senators forward Zack MacEwen along the boards. Imama took exception and skated towards Rempe, hitting him with his stick in an attempt to goad the defenseman into a fight. However, Rempe ignored Imama's actions and skated away, while the referees stepped in to diffuse the situation.

The win sealed the Presidents' Trophy for the Rangers, who enter the playoffs as the NHL's top team with a 55-23-4 record and 114 points.

This marks the franchise's fourth Presidents' Trophy. Their initial victories occurred in the 1991-92 and 1993-94 seasons, coinciding with their most recent Stanley Cup championship.

Although the Presidents' Trophy was first introduced in the 1985-86 season, the team had previously topped the NHL during the regular season back in 1941-42.

Matt Rempe’s Rangers win 4-0 against Senators

The Rangers controlled play early, jumping out to a 7-1 edge in shots in the first period before the Senators began to push back. Ultimately, Chris Kreider fed Jack Roslovic on a 2-on-1 and Roslovic converted to give the Blueshirts a 1-0 lead after the first.

In the second period, with Kaapo Kakko in the box for slashing Thomas Chabot, the Rangers picked up a shorthanded goal thanks to a gorgeous passing play between Kreider and Adam Fox, who finished it off to extend the lead to 2-0.

The third period belonged to the Rangers' superstars. Just 4:34 into the frame, Artemi Panarin scored his 49th goal of the season on a tip-in of a Ryan Lindgren shot. With about seven minutes left, Alexis Lafrenière scored his 28th of the year, with Panarin's assist giving him 120 points on the season.

Igor Shesterkin was solid in net, making 34 saves to earn the shutout, while Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo faced 26 shots in the loss.

