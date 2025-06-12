  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • "Let's get you married": Lauren McDavid drops photo dump from Leon Draisaitl's fiancee's bachelorette weekend in majestic Mykonos

"Let's get you married": Lauren McDavid drops photo dump from Leon Draisaitl's fiancee's bachelorette weekend in majestic Mykonos

By ARJUN B
Modified Jun 14, 2025 06:24 GMT
Lauren McDavid drops photo dump from Leon Draisaitl
Lauren McDavid drops photo dump from Leon Draisaitl's fiancee's bachelorette weekend - Credit: IG post Lauren @ laurenkyle1

Lauren McDavid, the wife of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, shared a photo dump on Instagram from Leon Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste Desjardins's bachelorette weekend in Mykonos, Greece.

Ad

Lauren posted a few photos and a video showcasing the celebratory girls' trip on the majestic Greek island.

Lauren captioned the Instagram post:

"The best 72 hours celebrating our girl @celestedesjardins in Mykonos!! 💙🤍🇬🇷 Can’t love you more!! Let’s get you married!!”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"LOVE YOU SO MUCH," Celeste replied.

The photos feature Lauren and Celeste enjoying boat rides, partying, shopping, dining and taking in the beautiful sights of Mykonos. One photo shows the girls posing in flowy dresses on a boat with the crystal blue water behind them. Another was a group shot of them partying.

There are also several shots of them trying on clothes and accessories while shopping and enjoying drinks over dinner. The video showed Lauren and Celeste dancing and laughing together, having the time of their lives.

Ad

The celebratory girls' post came right before the Oilers' crucial Game 4 against the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, with Edmonton trailing the series 2-1.

Connor McDavid on his wife's business passion

Connor McDavid has immense respect for his wife's business prowess. Lauren oversees five thriving ventures in Edmonton - an interior design firm, fashion label, furniture boutique, cookbook brand and trendy restaurant Bar Trove.

Ad

McDavid provided an insight into what makes her excel as an entrepreneur.

"Vision is one thing. Kyle's gift is making it come to life. She comes up with an idea and just gets after it. ... So many people just don't follow through, and I think that's what separates her," McDavid said. (per thescore.com)

According to McDavid, Lauren's ventures aren't just about profits or aesthetics; they're about creating meaningful experiences.

"She's got a big heart. She cares about people. I think that's why she's gotten into the field that she has," he commented. "She enjoys creating these experiences for people that she cares about and for others."
About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications