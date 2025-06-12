"Let's get you married": Lauren McDavid drops photo dump from Leon Draisaitl's fiancee's bachelorette weekend in majestic Mykonos

Lauren McDavid, the wife of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, shared a photo dump on Instagram from Leon Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste Desjardins's bachelorette weekend in Mykonos, Greece.

Ad

Lauren posted a few photos and a video showcasing the celebratory girls' trip on the majestic Greek island.

Lauren captioned the Instagram post:

"The best 72 hours celebrating our girl @celestedesjardins in Mykonos!! 💙🤍🇬🇷 Can’t love you more!! Let’s get you married!!”

Ad

Trending

"LOVE YOU SO MUCH," Celeste replied.

The photos feature Lauren and Celeste enjoying boat rides, partying, shopping, dining and taking in the beautiful sights of Mykonos. One photo shows the girls posing in flowy dresses on a boat with the crystal blue water behind them. Another was a group shot of them partying.

There are also several shots of them trying on clothes and accessories while shopping and enjoying drinks over dinner. The video showed Lauren and Celeste dancing and laughing together, having the time of their lives.

Ad

The celebratory girls' post came right before the Oilers' crucial Game 4 against the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, with Edmonton trailing the series 2-1.

Connor McDavid on his wife's business passion

Connor McDavid has immense respect for his wife's business prowess. Lauren oversees five thriving ventures in Edmonton - an interior design firm, fashion label, furniture boutique, cookbook brand and trendy restaurant Bar Trove.

Ad

McDavid provided an insight into what makes her excel as an entrepreneur.

"Vision is one thing. Kyle's gift is making it come to life. She comes up with an idea and just gets after it. ... So many people just don't follow through, and I think that's what separates her," McDavid said. (per thescore.com)

According to McDavid, Lauren's ventures aren't just about profits or aesthetics; they're about creating meaningful experiences.

"She's got a big heart. She cares about people. I think that's why she's gotten into the field that she has," he commented. "She enjoys creating these experiences for people that she cares about and for others."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama