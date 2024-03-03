"Let’s get him one more Stanley Cup": NHL fans react to Jonathan Quick's extension with Rangers

The New York Rangers signed a one-year contract extension worth $1.275 million with goaltender Jonathan Quick today. The 38-year-old Quick has been excellent for New York this season, posting a 13-5-2 record along with a 2.45 GAA and .916 save percentage.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to express their excitement about keeping Quick. One fan enthusiastically tweeted:

"Let's get him one more Stanley Cup!" Quick has won three Stanley Cups already.

Expand Tweet

His initial two Stanley Cup wins came during his time with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014 followed by his triumph with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Then the Rangers signed Quick to a one-year deal on July 1st, 2023.

Here are some fan reactions to the Rangers re-signing Quick:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Quick stands sixth in both goals against average and save percentage among goalkeepers who have played 20 or more games.

He was initially selected as the 72nd overall pick by the Los Angeles Kings in 2005. He has played over 17 seasons and more than 750 games. Throughout his career, he has maintained a GAA of 2.47 and a save percentage of .911.

Jonathan Quick's thoughts on playing for the New York Rangers

Jonathan Quick is currently the backup goaltender to Igor Shesterkin this season. When asked about his role with the Rangers, he said:

"It doesn't matter what your job is on the team," Quick said. "You're aware of it and you just try to make the most of it when you get the opportunity to step up and be there for your team."

Jonathan Quick also talked about keeping a positive mindset:

“I found that just having the mindset of staying in the moment, whatever you can do today to help yourself for tomorrow, take it one day at a time. I’ve always felt for me, at least, was the best approach.”

The Rangers (40-17-4) next face the Florida Panthers (41-16-4) tomorrow at Madison Square Garden. They're first in the Metropolitan Division with 84 points, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes.