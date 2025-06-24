"Let’s remain rational about this" - NHL analyst issues warning to Canadiens over rumored Sidney Crosby trade

If Sidney Crosby gets traded, there's a chance it could be to the Montreal Canadiens. Reports suggest that the legendary center has Montreal as one of two possible destinations if he opts for greener pastures.

However, a trade with the Canadiens wouldn't likely involve one of their two young stars, as that would too costly, according to hockey insider Marc-Olivier Beaudoin.

The insider reported that Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky have been mentioned in a potential trade for Crosby, who turns 38 before the start of the next season.

"I understand that Crosby is a legend and that his experience, knowledge, and leadership would be huge for the young group, but you don’t sacrifice an important piece of your core for two seasons of a veteran while your club isn’t even a contender," Beaudoin tweeted on Tuesday.

He added that Habs general manager Kent Hughes said he won't compromise short-term success over the long-term outlook of the franchise.

"Sidney Crosby in Montreal would be a dream, it would be incredible. But let’s try to remain rational about all this," Beaudoin tweeted.

Crosby might end up in Montreal, but not at the cost of one of their two foundational pieces.

Sidney Crosby opens up on HC search

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will have a new coach next season. They let go of Mike Sullivan, the two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach, after a third consecutive season without a playoff berth.

Sidney Crosby didn't help hire the new coach (Imagn)

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised by anything that happened, to be honest," Crosby said on May 14, via The Athletic. "I understand it. I’ve played long enough now to know that there’s always going to be some kind of change, when you don’t get the results that you want.”

Crosby added that he wasn't involved in the coaching search.

“I don’t have any say on who our next coach is going to be," Crosby said. "And I prefer it that way.”

The Penguins hired Dan Muse as Sullivan's replacement on June 4. They are hoping that Muse can get the most out of the remaining years of players like Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

