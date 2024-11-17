Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has received a five-game suspension for his hit on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. The incident occurred during the second period of the Maple Leafs vs. Oilers tilt on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

The hit knocked Nurse to the ice, leaving him down for several minutes before skating off with assistance. Meanwhile, Reaves got a game misconduct for the hit. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety reviewed the play and issued a five-game ban, especially considering Reaves is a repeat offender.

When insider Frank Seravalli broke the news, fans expressed their thoughts on X.

“Good. Should have been more. He’s a dumb jackoff,” a fan chimed in.

“Good deserved more,” this fan commented.

“Player safety finally got something right,” another fan weighed in.

While most fans felt justice was served, others felt Ryan Reaves’ suspension was not enough.

“Light for a repeat offender,” a fan opined.

“Got off easy,” another fan posted.

“Should have been 100! Show you don't tolerate dirty illegal plays or players,” this fan tweeted.

It is unclear whether Reaves will appeal the suspension. However, it seems likelier that he’ll serve the ban and try to earn a spot back into the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup.

More on Ryan Reaves' suspension and the illegal head check

The NHL’s DoPS issued a brief video explaining the decision to issue the maximum five-game ban. The maximum penalty was imposed under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Reaves also was fined $35,156.25. The money will allocated to the Player's Emergency Fund.

The DoPS offered three main points to justify the Reaves’ suspension. First, the DoPS determined that Reaves made Nurse's head the main point of contact. Reaves did not target another part of Nurse's body, highlighting the head as the intended target.

Second, Reaves did not do anything to change course prior to impact. While Nurse was playing the puck at the time of the hit, Reaves did not attempt to avoid the collision or make the head the main point of contact.

Lastly, the severity of Darnell Nurse's injury warranted disciplinary action. The maximum penalty is appropriate since Reaves is now a four-time repeat offender.

Given the circumstances, Ryan Reaves will be eligible to return on Dec. 4. However, it remains to be seen if the Leafs will insert Reaves into the lineup.

