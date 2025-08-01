  • home icon
  "Like Beyoncé, but with an 'F'": PWHL Minnesota's Taylor Heise gets engaged with former NCAA basketball star Parker Fox

"Like Beyoncé, but with an 'F'": PWHL Minnesota's Taylor Heise gets engaged with former NCAA basketball star Parker Fox

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 01, 2025 11:30 GMT
Taylor Heise gets engaged with former NCAA basketball star Parker Fox
Taylor Heise gets engaged to former NCAA basketball star Parker Fox [via IG/@taylorheise9]

PWHL's Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise is engaged to former NCAA basketball player Parker Fox. The couple first announced their engagement last month with a series of romantic photos on Instagram showing Fox proposing lakeside at White Bear Yacht Club in Dellwood, Minnesota.

This Wednesday, Heise shared a recap video of their engagement day. The video was a compilation of special moments which saw the couple walking to a light setup by the lake, the exact moment Fox got down on one knee and Heise saying yes.

"Like Beyoncé, but with an 'F'… 🫶🏼🥹 💖• 6-28-25 •💖," she captioned the post.

It also showed them posing for photos and toasting with champagne afterwards. The video was set to one of Justin Bieber’s new releases, Daisies.

Last month, Taylor Heise announced her engagement to Parker Fox through a series of romantic photos on Instagram. In the first image, the couple were seen sharing an intimate moment as Taylor held Parker’s face, displaying her engagement ring while the two gazed into each other’s eyes.

“My best friend, our forever ! 6-28-25 💖💍,” Heise wrote in the caption.

The second photo captured the moment of the proposal. Parker was down on one knee on a wooden dock decorated with candles and a floral arch, while Taylor stood opposite him with her hands to her face. In the next slide, the newly engaged couple posed together by the lake as Taylor leaned against Parker, holding up her left hand with the ring visible on his chest.

The final picture zoomed in on their hands as Parker held Taylor’s left hand with a clear view of her elegant rectangular diamond engagement ring.

Taylor Heise and Parker Fox celebrated their second anniversary together

Earlier this year in February, Taylor Heise and former Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball star Parker Fox celebrated their second anniversary. Heise shared a couple of stories on her Instagram to mark the special occasion.

In the first story, she posted a selfie of the couple wearing coordinated purple outfits, smiling closely together.

“2 years down. so many more adventures to go. love you bub,” she wrote in the caption.

The second story was a six-photo collage that captured different memories from their time together. One photo showed the couple enjoying a ride in an open-top vehicle with Heise in a dark sweatshirt, and Fox in a black hoodie and light-colored cap. Another candid moment saw Fox indoors holding their pet dog while wearing a beige cap and hoodie.

Among the other snapshots, one showed Fox outdoors casually enjoying an ice cream cone in a graphic T-shirt. A black-and-white image captured a playful moment on a baseball field, where both wore “Twin Cities” jerseys with shorts and sneakers.

via Instagram/@taylorheise9
via Instagram/@taylorheise9

In another photo, Fox was seated at a table outdoors with a flight of drinks in front of him wearing sunglasses and a hoodie. The final image showed him inside a car with the roof down, dressed in layered casualwear with a cap.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

bell-icon Manage notifications