Connor Bedard entered the NHL with high expectations on him, similar to Macklin Celebrini. Many fans believed he would be the league’s next big name. However, in a new player poll by The Athletic, Celebrini was chosen as NHL's future face. The forward received 24 out of 39 votes.
Celebrini was selected at No. 1 by the San Jose Sharks in 2024. He scored in his debut against the St. Louis Blues and finished the season with 25 goals and 38 assists in 70 games. That gave him 63 points, second among all rookies. He was also a finalist for the Calder Trophy, which ultimately went to Lane Hutson.
One Western Conference player said he liked Celebrini’s skills and personality.
“It’s not only him as a player. I love just his personality,” the player said on Wednesday, via The Athletic.
Another player, a center, called Celebrini a mix of Sidney Crosby and Patrice Bergeron, and compared him to the No. 1 pick in 2023, Connor Bedard.
"He’s like a crossbreed of Sidney Crosby and Patrice Bergeron," the center said. "I feel Bedard needs help to be good. Celebrini, I feel it’s like he’s carrying his line, his team."
Bedard’s first season with Chicago was also impressive, recording 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games. His point total led all NHL rookies that year, despite suffering a jaw injury and missing 14 games. He received the Calder Trophy for his performance, proving that he could live up to high expectations.
However, Bedard's point-per-game pace dropped last season. He played all 82 games, but his production was limited to 23 goals and 67 points. Celebrini’s numbers were close to Bedard’s rookie and sophomore year totals. He produced slightly more goals, making his debut season stand out more.
Macklin Celebrini talked about the NHL's Sharks' future plans
Macklin Celebrini spoke about the San Jose Sharks and their future in May. He believes the young core must keep building chemistry and growing together.
"I think we need to continue to build the chemistry (with) what we have, and also adding some pieces (that) would help," Celebrini said, via NHL.com. "I think, just getting some guys to play with and as a whole growing together."
San Jose finished last in the NHL last season, but is soon expected to complete its rebuild. Apart from Celebrini, they have Will Smith, and they also drafted Michael Misa at No. 2 this year. Celebrini and the team are focused on taking steps toward becoming competitive again.
