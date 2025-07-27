"Like how!!! Smoke master": Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary gushes over hubby's perfectly smoked brisket

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck is spending downtime with his family in the offseason. Over the weekend, Trocheck’s wife Hillary took to Instagram to proudly show off her husband’s latest culinary creation.On Saturday, Hillary Trocheck posted a couple of stories featuring a perfectly smoked brisket. In one of the stories, Hillary shared a close-up of the tender brisket with its smoky bark and rich texture clearly visible.In the caption, she wrote:“A minute for my husband’s brisket 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹” and added, “@trocheck_21 killed it babe.”She followed it up with another snapshot showing the brisket expertly sliced and plated with the knife still on the board. In the caption, Hillary showered more praises on Trocheck.“Like how!!! Smoke master”via Instagram/@hillarytrocheckEarlier this offseason, Vincent Trocheck also went fishing with his kids, Leo and Lennon. Hillary later shared a series of Instagram stories capturing the family outing.One photo showed Leo and Lennon standing side by side by a calm river, both holding fishing rods. Leo wore a Steelers jersey with &quot;Wilson&quot; on the back and Lennon was dressed in pink. Another image featured a smiling Leo holding up a small fish he caught, wearing a cap with his name on it.via Instagram/@hillarytrocheckA third story showed Vincent helping the kids by the fence with a fishing rod while Lennon sat nearby on a folding chair. Another photo captured Leo holding up his catch while Lennon hugged him. The final clip showed Lennon walking down a path holding up a fishing worm to show her mom.Vincent and Hillary originally began dating back in high school after meeting in Michigan, where Vincent had moved to play junior hockey. The couple tied the knot in 2019, and are parents to two children, a son named Leonardo and a daughter named Lennon.Hillary and Vincent Trocheck attend Braden Schneider’s wedding in BanffEarlier this month, Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary shared photos from their trip to Banff, Alberta, where they attended the wedding of his Rangers teammate Braden Schneider.One photo showed Hillary with friends in a black-and-white photo booth snap, smiling in semi-formal outfits. Another featured Hillary and Vincent hugging inside the same booth.&quot;Schneider Wedding in Banff. Absolutely gorgeous!! Congratulations to the most beautiful couple ❤️❤️ thank you for letting us be part of your special day,&quot; Hillary wrote in the caption.A third image captured the couple dressed up outdoors, with Banff’s mountain ranges in the background. Vincent wore a double-breasted suit and Hillary a colorful dress with floral decor around them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther photos showed a scenic lodge with red rooftops and a street view of downtown Banff, with boutique buildings and mountain views. Hillary also posted another group photo booth shot with Vincent and their friends.