  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vincent Trocheck
  • "Like how!!! Smoke master": Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary gushes over hubby's perfectly smoked brisket

"Like how!!! Smoke master": Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary gushes over hubby's perfectly smoked brisket

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 27, 2025 10:00 GMT
Vincent Trocheck
Vincent Trocheck's wife Hillary gushes over hubby's perfectly smoked brisket [via IG/@hillarytrocheck]

New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck is spending downtime with his family in the offseason. Over the weekend, Trocheck’s wife Hillary took to Instagram to proudly show off her husband’s latest culinary creation.

Ad

On Saturday, Hillary Trocheck posted a couple of stories featuring a perfectly smoked brisket. In one of the stories, Hillary shared a close-up of the tender brisket with its smoky bark and rich texture clearly visible.

In the caption, she wrote:

“A minute for my husband’s brisket 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹” and added, “@trocheck_21 killed it babe.”

She followed it up with another snapshot showing the brisket expertly sliced and plated with the knife still on the board. In the caption, Hillary showered more praises on Trocheck.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Like how!!! Smoke master”
via Instagram/@hillarytrocheck
via Instagram/@hillarytrocheck

Earlier this offseason, Vincent Trocheck also went fishing with his kids, Leo and Lennon. Hillary later shared a series of Instagram stories capturing the family outing.

Ad

One photo showed Leo and Lennon standing side by side by a calm river, both holding fishing rods. Leo wore a Steelers jersey with "Wilson" on the back and Lennon was dressed in pink. Another image featured a smiling Leo holding up a small fish he caught, wearing a cap with his name on it.

via Instagram/@hillarytrocheck
via Instagram/@hillarytrocheck

A third story showed Vincent helping the kids by the fence with a fishing rod while Lennon sat nearby on a folding chair. Another photo captured Leo holding up his catch while Lennon hugged him. The final clip showed Lennon walking down a path holding up a fishing worm to show her mom.

Ad

Vincent and Hillary originally began dating back in high school after meeting in Michigan, where Vincent had moved to play junior hockey. The couple tied the knot in 2019, and are parents to two children, a son named Leonardo and a daughter named Lennon.

Hillary and Vincent Trocheck attend Braden Schneider’s wedding in Banff

Earlier this month, Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary shared photos from their trip to Banff, Alberta, where they attended the wedding of his Rangers teammate Braden Schneider.

Ad

One photo showed Hillary with friends in a black-and-white photo booth snap, smiling in semi-formal outfits. Another featured Hillary and Vincent hugging inside the same booth.

"Schneider Wedding in Banff. Absolutely gorgeous!! Congratulations to the most beautiful couple ❤️❤️ thank you for letting us be part of your special day," Hillary wrote in the caption.

A third image captured the couple dressed up outdoors, with Banff’s mountain ranges in the background. Vincent wore a double-breasted suit and Hillary a colorful dress with floral decor around them.

Ad

Other photos showed a scenic lodge with red rooftops and a street view of downtown Banff, with boutique buildings and mountain views. Hillary also posted another group photo booth shot with Vincent and their friends.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications