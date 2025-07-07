"There is nothing better": Vincent Trocheck's wife gushes over their kids fishing with their dad during offseason break

Over the weekend, New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck enjoyed some quality time outdoors with his kids Leo and Lennon as the family spent the day fishing together. His wife Hillary Trocheck shared a series of stories featuring the wholesome moments on her Instagram later.

Ad

One of the photos showed Leo and Lennon standing side by side at the edge of a calm river with fishing rods in hand. Leo sported a Steelers jersey with "Wilson" on the back, while Lennon wore a pink dress.

via Instagram/@hillarytrocheck

Another photo captured a smiling Leo holding up his catch of the day, a small fish. He wore a cap with his name on it and looked thrilled with his fishing success. The third story featured Vincent himself helping the kids by the fence fishing rod in hand, while Lennon sat on a folding chair nearby. In the caption, Hillary wrote:

Ad

Trending

“There is nothing better.”

via Instagram/@hillarytrocheck

In another click, Leo proudly held up his freshly caught fish while Lennon hugged him on the side. The last story was a short clip that saw Lennon walking down the path near their open tackle box and showed a fishing worm on her hand to her mother.

Ad

Vincent Trocheck’s wife proud of ‘son’ Will Cuylle signing two-year extension

Earlier last week, the New York Rangers signed forward Will Cuylle to a two-year contract extension worth $7.8 million. After the news broke out, Vincent Trocheck’s wife Hillary reposted the Rangers’ announcement on her stories.

In the caption, she wrote a heartfelt message.

“Proud of my son!!! Proud mom.”

Ad

During his rookie season, Cuylle lived with the Trocheck family in Harrison, New York, instead of renting an apartment. He had first stayed at a hotel in White Plains, unsure if he would make the team. Once he made the opening night roster, Vincent Trocheck invited him to stay at his family home knowing from his own rookie experience how tough it can be.

"He was like, 'If you'd rather stay here it's up to you. You're welcome to stay here,'" Cuylle said. "He's an easy guy to get along with, great family."

Cuylle had mentioned that he enjoyed home-cooked meals, game nights and time with the kids. Trocheck added that they watch hockey together and ride to practice. He also shared that Hillary was fully supportive of having Cuylle live with them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama