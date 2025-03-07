"Likely to be moved to the West": NHL insider speculates Brad Marchand's potential blockbuster trade out of Boston Bruins 

The future of Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand remains uncertain. While the Bruins are currently in negotiations with their captain, they are also open to trade inquiries from other teams.

Ad

Marchand is set to become a free agent this summer after his $6.125 million AAV contract expires at the end of the season. The veteran is in the middle of his 16th season with the Bruins.

On a recent segment of TSN's "Insider Trading", Chris Johnston shed light on the ongoing situation surrounding Marchand. While the Canadian has expressed his desire to remain in Boston, and the Bruins have been open to keeping him, the possibility of a trade before the deadline is now a possibility.

Ad

Trending

"The feeling all along has been that he wants to remain in Boston, and the Bruins have wanted to keep him. He’s been quite clear when speaking to reporters that he wants to stay. However, what I can tell you is that, at this point in time, there’s no confirmation he’s going to be traded," Johnston said.

Ad

The insider also speculated that the likelihood of Marchand being moved is increasing, with a move to a Western Conference team being a strong possibility.

"The feeling league-wide is that he is very much likely to be moved by the Bruins at some point — to the West. We'll see where it goes from here," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite ongoing contract talks and Marchand's long-standing commitment to the Bruins, the current situation suggests that a trade is becoming increasingly likely. The trade deadline ends on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Insider claims Boston Bruins considering trading captain Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand aims to play for Boston Bruins forever

During an interview last month, Marchand made it clear that he wants to spend his entire career with the Bruins while appreciating the high expectations set by the Bruins' management and ownership.

Ad

"My goal is to play here forever,” Marchand said via YahooSports.com. “I love it here, and my family obviously loves it here. It’s all I know. What I love most about it is the expectations that are put on the group by — internally, just from management, ownership, from the team within. The expectation to be good every year is what you want to be part of."

Marchand has accumulated 47 points through 21 goals and 26 assists in 61 games this season. Meanwhile, the Bruins find themselves three points off a Wild Card spot in the East.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama