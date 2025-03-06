NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Boston Bruins considering trading captain Brad Marchand

NHL insider Chris Johnston dropped a bombshell rumor about the Boston Bruins potentially trading captain Brad Marchand.

Marchand, who has spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins, is in the midst of contract negotiations with the franchise.

On Thursday, TSN analyst Johnston posted an update on X.

“While the #bruins continue to go back and forth with Brad Marchand on a possible contract extension, word is they're still open to potentially trading their captain: Teams calling with interest aren't being told 'no' right now.”

Marchand’s eight-year, $49 million contract with the Bruins expires at the end of the season. The 36-year-old is currently sidelined with an upper-body injury and is week-to-week, according to Bruins’ coach Joe Sacco.

Analysts have been speculating about potential trade destinations for Marchand all week, with the Vegas Golden Knights, the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche at the top of the list. Marchand himself had made his preference to stay with the Bruins clear back in February.

“I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career,” Marchand said via NHL.com. “That hasn’t changed. They’re aware of that. I think everyone’s aware of that. It’s a gift to be playing for this team and I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. So yeah, it’s always been a goal.”

Marchand is currently in his 16th season with the Bruins. Through 1,090 NHL regular season games, Marchand has scored 422 goals and has 976 points.

Boston Bruins slump to second consecutive defeat without captain Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins were defeated 6-3 by the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. It was the franchise’s second loss in a row after losing 1-0 to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Bruins star forward David Pastrnak scored in his 12th straight home game. His tally is currently 10 goals and 14 assists. Bruins coach Joe Sacco spoke to the media after Tuesday’s game.

"We didn't execute that well tonight," Sacco said via NHL.com. "I mean, when you look at some of the plays that we made with the puck, like I said before, I just think that ... areas we expect to be better in, we weren't."

On Saturday, Marchand, who has scored 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points in 61 games this season, played for just 2:18 during the Bruins’ 3-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Saturday was the only victory for Boston in its last eight games.

