Linus Ullmark made an insane diving save, denying Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei a goal during the Ottawa Senators' dominant 6-2 win over Boston.

Late in the second period with the Senators leading 5-2, Lohrei fired a shot towards the Ottawa net but Ullmark dove across the crease and snatched the puck out of mid-air with his glove.

The spectacular save brought the home crowd to their feet and left Ullmark in disbelief.

"I was just laughing," Ullmark said postgame via NHL.com. "Sometimes you wonder, 'How did that happen?' Like, what happened in the prior [play], how did I get here and sort of just have to smile and laugh about it.

“I’m just trying to get my footing and throw myself in there. I see the puck and I can extend my arm to catch it. Happened in the spur of the moment. But I’m happy that I found a way to just throw myself in there and didn’t quit on it," he added.

The Senators continued their hot streak, winning their fifth straight game in convincing fashion over the Bruins. Drake Batherson led the way with two goals while Ridly Greig, Shane Pinto, Tyler Kleven and Claude Giroux also scored for Ottawa. Ullmark finished with 22 saves in net.

For Boston, Marat Khusnutdinov, Casey Mittelstadt and David Pastrnak found the back of the net. Starter Jeremy Swayman was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots in the first period. Joonas Korpisalo came on in relief and made 15 saves.

Linus Ullmark's take on 6-2 win against Bruins

Ullmark praised the Senators' dominant first-period display (4-1 lead), where they "completely" outplayed the Bruins and showcased their prowess on the scoreboard. However, the netminder acknowledged the challenges that arose as the game progressed.

"It's hard. We haven't been put in this position a lot throughout the season, so it's a new sort of feeling for us as well, going into the second and having that lead," Ullmark said.

“You let go maybe five percent or anything like that in the game – doesn't matter if it's a forecheck or dumps or puck protection, whatever it is – and the team's going to capitalize on that one," he added.

Looking ahead, the Senators face a crucial matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs next at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

