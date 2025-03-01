Logan Paul trolls Toronto Maple Leafs' Stanley Cup drought on SmackDown

YouTuber and wrestler Logan Paul taunted the Toronto Maple Leafs for their lack of silverware. Paul came up with the diss during Friday's WWE SmackDown event in Toronto. @offside posted a video clip of Paul's diss on Instagram.

Ad

“Logan Paul chirps the Maple Leafs Stanley Cup drought at WWE in Toronto 😅😳,” the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

“You’re right at home, dude,” Paul said. “You can’t win a championship these days, and neither can the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Boos and jeers erupted from the crowd, which was already riled up over Paul's appearance instead of John Cena.

Paul was referring to the Leafs' ongoing Stanley Cup drought, which has lasted for 56 seasons, an NHL record. The Leafs haven't even made the finals since they last won the cup in 1967. Their trophy drought is even longer than that of the Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks. Both franchises have never won the Stanley Cup in their history.

Ad

The Leafs are second in the Eastern Conference with 76 points from 59 games and a 37-20-2 record. They have won seven of their eight games in February, including four straight victories after the season resumed following the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Leafs coach Craig Berube, who took charge of the team in July 2024 following their elimination in the first round of the playoffs, said he was impressed by the players’ professionalism and determination. In a phone interview on Sportsnet's "Real Kyper & Bourne" on Thursday, Berube said:

Ad

“I know the practices have been excellent, and they've done a really nice job, so great to work with the players. And I really enjoyed this overall - Toronto itself, the fans and the media and everything.”

Logan Paul trolls fans of John Cena as well as Toronto Maple Leafs

Logan Paul trolled John Cena's fans on Friday at Rogers Centre. He appeared as Cena's music played, sparking cheers that turned to boos. The crowd jeered as Paul parodied Cena's stage actions.

Ad

Paul also signaled his participation in the WWE’s Elimination Chamber, which will go down in Toronto on Saturday.

“Once again you can’t see John Cena,” the commentator said. “But you can see the man who will be competing in tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber.”

Cena, who is a 16-time World Champion, had earlier announced that this would be his final season in the WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama