WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber - Best and Worst - The Rock needs to GO AWAY

The final SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event started like a rocket. The first few segments set a good tone, but the rest of the show was an up-and-down rollercoaster from segment to segment.

A few stars like the Miz, Drew McIntyre, and R-Truth asked Cody Rhodes about the Rock's offer and what he would do. The Miz told him to take it while CM Punk gave him the "You do You" advice before mocking The Final Boss.

Sami Zayn appeared in the ring for a final promo ahead of his unsanctioned match with Kevin Owens. Owens also appeared too, but in a different arena.

Compared to their other promos, this exchange fell a bit flat. Here's the best and worst of the final SmackDown ahead of the Elimination Chamber.

#3. Worst - Not booking all female Elimination Chamber participants in a match

Instead of having each woman in the Elimination Chamber match compete, WWE replaced Alexa Bliss with Raquel Rodriguez. They used a segment from the Kickoff Show as an excuse not to use Bliss in the match on SmackDown.

It would have been a great way for some miscommunication among the teams or refusals to tag in. Roxanne Perez got the pin for her team after hitting Pop Rox on Bayley.

She raised her hand but Bliss attacked her after the victory. Glitches ran across the screen again. The former multi-time champ should have been included instead of having the same four women fight each other yet again in a different format.

#2. Best - Chelsea Green, America's Canadian Champion

It takes a special talent like Green to get the crowd to cheer and boo her in the same promo. After hometown hero Trish Stratus recounted her brief history and return to action, she was joined in the ring by her Elimination Chamber tag partner, Tiffany Stratton.

The two tossed out their specialty Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys before Chelsea Green interrupted. Green had the fans in the palm of her hand as they cheered her louder than either Stratton or Stratus.

Piper Niven walked out dressed as a Canadian Mountie. The exchange led to a champion vs. champion match which could have hurt Green's momentum. After some good back-and-forth, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae interfered to cause a disqualification.

Normally, that type of finish is disappointing, but the alternative was feeding the mid-card champion to the brand's major titleholder.

#2. Best/Worst - Street Profits' logic

After running roughshod over most of the SmackDown tag division, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins said they'd keep up the chaos unless they were given the title shot they were promised before they were attacked.

Nick Aldis was hesitant due to their recent actions. Santos Escobar confronted them, looking for an apology since the Profits falsely blamed them for the attack. Dawkins and Ford refused, and Aldis booked the duos against each other.

The match never happened as almost every SmackDown tag team engaged in an all-out brawl security couldn't break up. The division is in good hands, but the Profits reap what they sow, just like DIY and every other duo.

#2. Worst - No John Cena on Elimination Chamber go-home programming

John Cena made a big deal last year about 2025 being the start of his retirement tour. Every major PLE would be the last of his illustrious career.

He must have meant PLEs only since he didn't show up on the Elimination Chamber go-home episodes of RAW or SmackDown. Every other Chamber participant from both matches appeared on SmackDown, except Cena.

When Logan Paul trolled the fans by coming out to his theme, the pop was deafening. That just proves an appearance on SmackDown would have been massively appreciated by fans.

#1. Best - Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade and the mini US Title tournament

Jacob Fatu and Andrade competed in the first of four matches on SmackDown tonight to determine a top contender for Shinsuke Nakamura's US Championship.

The two men had great chemistry with Andrade hitting a poison Hurricanrana and Moonsault on The Samoan Werewolf. Fatu eventually won. LA Knight beat Santos Escobar while Carmelo Hayes tricked the ref to get one over Braun Strowman.

In the end, The Megastar stole the pin in the Triple Threat after Fatu did most of the work. The outcome continues the ongoing feud between the two sides. Shinsuke Nakamura cut a cryptic promo warning whoever won the match.

WWE proved they can book intriguing angles around the US Title. It just should have started much earlier in Nakamura's run.

#1. Best/Worst - The Men's Elimination Chamber Promo Parade

The female competitors competed in a match while the male Elimination Chamber participants engaged in a long promo parade.

Drew McIntyre kicked things off by cutting short the same John Cena video package that aired on RAW instead of Cena appearing live. The Scottish Warrior called him out for no-showing again.

Damian Priest mocked McIntyre for wasting his big opportunities last year. Seth Rollins emerged looking like a potholder. CM Punk had some good barbs while Logan Paul trolled fans by coming out to John Cena's music.

That was the best thing he did, however, as his insults were garden variety and the same ones two high school kids would exchange.

#1. Worst - Another polarizing SmackDown segment from The Rock

When it came to the final segment, Michael Cole tried to get answers from Cody Rhodes but didn't let him talk. He then showed that The Final Boss had gifted him a bright red truck featuring his signature logo.

Cole acted like an angry friend who happened to be a commentator when interviewing Rhodes. Before Cody could say anything, The Rock appeared in a pre-taped promo that was clearly taped earlier in the day.

He rambled for about seven to ten minutes again and even had a custom weight belt reading "Cody's Soul" and the date of his father's passing. The Final Boss assumed Rhodes would accept his "offer" at the PLE.

The audio was inconsistent during his rant because he cut it next to a running plane. The best possible outcome is that this ends at the Elimination Chamber, but since it's WrestleMania season, that isn't quite likely.

