Logan Thompson injury: Sports doctor fears "MCL and/or concussion" for Capitals goalie

The Washington Capitals suffered a blow during their 6-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 when starting goaltender Logan Thompson exited the game with an apparent leg injury.

The injury occurred in the third period when the Capitals’ forward Dylan Strome crashed into Thompson after he failed to stop a shot from Montreal's Juraj Slafkovský.

Strome collided with Thompson and sent him crashing into the net, and while Thompson remained down on the ice, the Canadiens celebrated their goal that made it 5-3.

Thompson grabbed his head after hitting the ice, but the injury appears to have affected his lower body more significantly. He had to be helped off the ice by teammates and Capitals head athletic trainer Jason Serbus.

Sports physician Dr. Harjas Grewal said of the injury,

"Concern is an MCL injury and/or concussion for Thompson. MCL injury timelines depend on severity but are often week-to-week, especially for goalies. Concussions are often labeled day-to-day but true protocol is 5+ days."

Thompson gave up 5 goals on 35 shots before being replaced by Charlie Lindgren, who allowed 1 goal on 5 shots in relief.

“That’s a crappy play. You never want to see anybody go down. Hopefully he’s okay.” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said after the game.

Thompson had just returned for the start of the playoffs after missing the final 7 regular-season games with an upper-body injury suffered on April 2. Before leaving Game 3, Thompson had been excellent for Washington, allowing just 3 total goals in Games 1 and 2.

Canadiens’ goalie Sam Montembeault leaves with injury in 6-3 win over Capitals

Montreal’s Sam Montembeault left the game just past the midway mark of the second period, and Jakub Dobes took over in the net. Montreal later announced that Montembeault was sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Montembeault turned aside 11 shots before Jakub Dobes came in to stop 7 more.

Offensively, the Canadiens got goals from six different players—Suzuki, Slafkovsky, Caufield, Newhook, Gallagher, and Carrier—spreading the scoring around. On the other side, McMichael, Ovechkin, and Chychrun found the back of the net for Washington.

Washington leads the series 2-1, and the two teams will clash again in Game 4 at the Bell Centre on Sunday.

